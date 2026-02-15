Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving ‘Today’?

What To Know Savannah Guthrie is reportedly considering leaving the Today show due to concerns for her family’s safety following her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

She has been absent from Today since February 1 and will not cover the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with NBC confirming her extended leave and Mary Carillo stepping in for Olympic coverage.

Savannah and her siblings have made public appeals for their mother’s safe return, while law enforcement continues to search for Nancy Guthrie and investigate the case.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie drags on, a new report claims her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, is reportedly considering an exit from Today.

Sources told NewsNation senior story editor Paula Froelich that Savannah may step away from the NBC morning show out of concern for her family, as Froelich said on NewsNation Prime on Saturday.

Froelich previously reported that speculation in her Substack newsletter, citing sources who said Savannah feels her mother was targeted because of her and doesn’t want to put her husband, siblings, and children at risk. “She will not be back for at least three to six months… if ever,” one source told Froelich.

As of writing, neither Today nor Savannah had confirmed or denied the report.

Savannah has been absent from Today since Nancy was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. “I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” the journalist said in a statement that Craig Melvin, her co-anchor, read on air the following day. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

On February 3, NBC confirmed Savannah would not be traveling to Italy to cover the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics as scheduled. In her absence, NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo joined Terry Gannon as NBC’s hosts for its coverage of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah’s Today co-anchor from 2018 to 2025, returned to the morning show on February 6 to sub in for her friend and former colleague.

As authorities investigate Nancy’s disappearance as an abduction, Savannah and her siblings have posted social media videos begging for their mother’s safe return. “We believe our mom is still out there,” Savannah said in a February 9 Instagram video. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where.”

Savannah joined NBC News in 2007 and served as a White House correspondent for the news organization from 2008 until 2011, when she joined Today as a cohost of the morning show’s third hour. In 2012, she became a Today coanchor and joined Matt Lauer at the desk until his 2017 firing.