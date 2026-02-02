Authorities Fear for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom After Possible Abduction

What To Know Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was been reported missing.

Pima County authorities found concerning evidence at her residence.

Family members are urgently concerned due to Nancy’s mobility issues and need for daily medication.

On Monday, February 2, the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie, is being reported as possibly abducted after the 84-year-old was declared missing earlier in the day.

As reported by ABC News, Pima County authorities believe Nancy Guthrie may have been abducted or kidnapped. Investigators stated it did not appear that the octogenarian left her home willingly. When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered what they described as “concerning evidence,” leading them to treat the home as a potential crime scene.

The family reported that Guthrie has mobility issues that would prevent her from walking even a short distance on her own without assistance. They also confirmed that she has no cognitive impairment that would give her reason to leave or wander from her home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CNN on Monday night, “This is an elderly woman in her mid-80s who suffers from ailments… she couldn’t go 50 yards.”

There is a massive concern on behalf of the family as Guthrie needs daily medication, and finding her soon is critical to her health.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Tucson, Arizona, area on the evening of Saturday, January 31, between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Her family reported her missing on Sunday. Twenty-four hours after Nancy was reported missing in Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said that the 84-year-old’s home was being treated as a crime scene.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” he shared. “We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we’re asking for the community’s help.”

Today cohost Craig Melvin confirmed that Nancy was missing, telling viewers, “We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us. Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona.”