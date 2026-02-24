What To Know Get an exclusive first look at Outlander‘s final season with a sneak peek clip.

In the clip, Ian seeks out some words of wisdom from his uncle Jamie.

Outlander‘s final season is upon us, and while it’s difficult to face the impending goodbye, Starz‘s time-traversing drama can’t return soon enough. While fans endure the Droughtlander just a little longer, we’ve got an exclusive first look to tide them over as Jamie (Sam Heughan) offers Ian (John Bell) some fatherly advice.

As fans may recall, at the end of Season 7, it was revealed that Jamie and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) nephew, Ian, was expecting his first baby with his new bride, Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), and it seems that the time for the child’s arrival has come. “I’m coming to ask for your advice,” Ian tells his uncle as they stand on a balcony taking in the evening air.

“I’m afraid I canna offer anything in the way of advice,” Jamie admits. “I never got to do the things you’re about to do. And by the time I met Bree, she was grown. I dinna ken Fergus as a babe, but William, I had to leave him while he was still a young lad.”

“You’ll get the chance I never had,” Jamie adds, referring to his biological daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), adoptive son Fergus (César Domboy), and youngest son William (Charles Vandervaart), the latter of whom learned of his true parentage in Season 7.

“You’ll get to see your son grow up, to get to raise him and teach him,” Jamie continues to tell his nephew, giving him something to look forward to as he embarks on the journey of fatherhood. “You will be everything that the bairn needs,” Jamie reassures.

Will that be enough to settle Ian’s nerves? As viewers will recall, the young man has had some past traumatic experiences after a loss with his first wife when he was with the Mohawk. And Ian didn’t get a chance to raise his first son, Swiftest of Lizards, who was raised with the Mohawk, unknown to him after he left the group.

Stay tuned to see how Ian’s fatherhood journey unfolds, and don’t miss Jamie’s fatherly role continue as Outlander‘s final season arrives on Starz. Catch the full clip above and stay tuned for more on Outlander Season 8 in the weeks ahead.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6,