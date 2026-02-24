How Jenna Bush Hager & Sheinelle Jones Focus on ‘Today’ Amid Nancy Guthrie Search

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones expressed ongoing support for Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

Savannah Guthrie’s family has offered a $1 million reward for information about Nancy’s whereabouts and donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to aid other families in similar situations.

The hosts urged viewers to come forward with any information, emphasizing hope, prayer, and the importance of community support.

Things may be business as usual on the Today set, but the hosts’ thoughts remain with Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones kicked off the Tuesday, February 24, episode of Today With Jenna and Sheinelle by discussing Savannah’s latest social media plea video, in which she announced that her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information about Nancy’s whereabouts.

“We talk about it every day, that even if you don’t hear us say something, our hearts are with our friend, Savannah,” Jones stated. “But when there are updates and when there are things to tell you, we certainly will do that.”

The show went on to air a portion of Savannah’s video, after which Bush Hager noted how “hard” it’s been for the Today crew to watch Savannah’s family go through something “completely unimaginable.” She stated, “I know that many of us have been thinking of her and praying for her, and those prayers are being felt. And I love this idea that even in the darkest moment of their lives, there’s this little ember, this spark of light, this spark of hope. And I know that part of what has been that for their family is this outpouring of amazing love.”

Bush Hager went on to add, “The last 24 days, 25 days, have been horrible for her family, for us. We still feel like we have a job to do here, which is to hopefully bring you a little joy and have some fun on this show. But that doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about her every second of every day. Every morning, when we wake up, we’re thinking, ‘Where is Nancy?’ We’re thinking, ‘How is Savannah?’ Every night, before bed, those are the last moments of thoughts.”

Jones, for her part, highlighted some of what Savannah stated in her video. “Somebody knows something, and it’s a lot of money. And they’ve talked about the fact that if you have a relative or a friend and you’ve heard something and you just haven’t wanted to say anything, now is the time,” she told Bush Hager.

Jones also praised Savannah and her family for donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to help “so many families who are dealing with this all around the world.” Bush Hager called the donation “the most Savannah thing ever,” adding, “In her deepest need, they’re gonna help other families who may not have the spotlight.”

Jones wrapped up the discussion by stating, “Let’s pull together and make this happen, and, of course, continue to hope.” Bush Hager added, “And to pray.”

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities have not named any persons of interest but have cleared the Guthrie family as suspects. Prior to the family’s own reward, officials put out a $100,000 reward for information related to the case and Nancy’s alleged abductors.

In her Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Savannah acknowledged that Nancy may already be “gone,” stating, ​​“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

She concluded the video by telling her followers, “So please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous, homecoming, or celebrate the beautiful, brave, and courageous and noble life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark. Thank you.”

