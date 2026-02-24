What To Know Stephanie Ruhle was surprised by President Trump’s rare acknowledgment of lacking public support during a White House statement.

Recent polls show Trump’s approval ratings have dropped significantly, with declining support in key areas such as immigration, foreign policy, and the economy.

Political analyst Dave Weigel suggested Trump may have been referring to the lack of visible public support and the prevalence of protests.

MS NOW anchor Stephanie Ruhle was stunned on Monday’s (February 23) edition of 11th Hour as she played footage of President Donald Trump speaking at the White House earlier that day.

“I want to play a moment from the president speaking earlier today, where it almost seemed like he acknowledged his dismal polling numbers,” Ruhle said, per Mediaite. “Watch this.”

In the clip, Trump stated, “Our people have been incredible. The job they’ve done. And they take nothing but abuse. But, you know, they’re sort of pretty hardened to that, I think, because they know they’re doing the right thing. It just amazes me that there’s not more support out there. It’s just… we actually have a silent support.”

“You rarely hear Trump admit things like this,” Ruhle said in response to the clip, suggesting this was the president acknowledging his recent polling numbers.

The latest polling numbers show Trump’s approval rating cratering, with dwindling support across a number of key areas, including immigration, foreign policy, and the economy.

“Is it a sign of just how bad things are?” Ruhle asked Semafor’s Dave Weigel.

Weigel wasn’t so sure Trump was referencing his polling numbers in his White House speech. “I interpreted it more as the visible support in the streets, in the public square for his agenda,” Weigel replied. “And he doesn’t see that.”

“Yes, he’s gone back out into states he won to ostensibly help Republicans. But this is a quandary,” he continued, referencing how protests have spread across the United States against the Trump administration, in particular over ICE’s deportation methods.

Weigel added, “A lot of Republicans talk about ‘where are these people coming from who are protesting us everywhere we go? Where are the respectful crowds showing up to cheer what we’re doing?’ It sounded like a reference to that.”

“[Trump] resents the TV image going to people opposing him because he thinks it’s fake. And he thinks the real America is silent,” Weigel concluded.

You can watch the segment in the video above.

