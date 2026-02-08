Savannah Guthrie Vows ‘We Will Pay’ in Message to Mom Nancy’s Captor as New Evidence Emerges

What To Know Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a public video pleading for the safe return of their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, and offered to pay her captor.

New evidence in the case includes blood at Nancy’s home confirmed to be hers, video footage of a vehicle of interest, and a previously overlooked camera recovered from her roof.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate Nancy’s abduction, urging anyone with information to contact the FBI tip line.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vowed, ‘We will pay,’ in a message to her mom Nancy Guthrie’s captor as new evidence emerged in her missing case.

On Saturday, February 7, Savannah and her siblings, sister Annie Guthrie, and brother Camron Guthrie, posted a new video as Nancy, 84, remains missing more than a week after she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

“We received your message, and we understand,” the Today star, 54, said to the camera in a post titled, “Bring her home.” She continued,“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

While holding Annie and Camron’s hands, Savannah added, “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

On February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (CSPD) in Arizona launched a search for Savannah’s mother, who was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home. The PCSD soon declared Nancy’s home a crime scene, also determining that she was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Since then, the public has learned of several potential clues and pieces of evidence. Blood discovered at Nancy’s home was confirmed to belong to the 84-year-old. Additionally, a video of a vehicle of interest was turned over to police, and a camera found on Nancy’s roof (but previously overlooked) was recovered. On Saturday, February 7, investigators were spotted carrying a “silver briefcase” into the home.

Nancy is still missing, as of writing, despite Savannah and her siblings releasing multiple videos pleading for her safe return.

Anyone with information about Nancy’s missing case is advised to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC