CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘Tracker,’ ‘Matlock’ & 7 More Shows for 2026-2027 Season

What To Know CBS has renewed 10 more shows for the 2026-2027 season.

These renewals join previously announced returning series and two new shows, Cupertino and Einstein, bringing the total to 16 series confirmed for the upcoming schedule.

The network has not yet decided the fate of more than a handful of its current shows.

CBS’s lineup for the 2026-2027 season is starting to shape up.

The network announced the renewal of 10 more of its currently airing shows on Thursday, January 22. Returning for the 2026-2027 season are #1 series Tracker (Season 4), #1 comedy George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3), Thursday night’s #1 entertainment program Matlock (Season 3), Elsbeth (Season 4), Fire Country (Season 5), NCIS (Season 24), NCIS: Origins (Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (Season 4), Survivor (Season 51), and The Amazing Race (Season 39).

These series join the previously announced renewals for the #1 new series and Friday night’s #1 show Boston Blue (Season 2), #2 new series Sheriff Country (Season 2), Monday night’s #1 entertainment program FBI (Season 9), and #2 comedy Ghosts (Season 6).

Furthermore, there are already two new series set to join the schedule next season: Cupertino, reuniting Robert and Michelle King with Mike Colter, and Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler in his CBS return (after Criminal Minds). That puts 16 series on CBS’ 2026-2027 schedule already so far. (The Neighborhood is ending with its current eighth season.) Additional series orders and renewals are still to come.

CBS has yet to announce the fates of six of its currently airing shows: Big Brother, DMV, Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson.

The network is currently home to five of the top 11 and 11 of the top 20 most-watched entertainment series on television.

Looking ahead, we already know NCIS will be celebrating its 500th episode this season, set to air on Tuesday, March 17. Fire Country‘s fifth season will have a new showrunner with Tia Napolitano exiting at the end of the current one. Survivor‘s renewal comes before its milestone season – check out TV Insider’s digital cover here — even premieres on February 25. FBI is going to be entering the last season of a multi-year pickup in April 2024. There’s also a new offshoot set in the same universe, CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, coming in February.