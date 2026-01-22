Which ‘Blue Bloods’ Characters Should Move to ‘Boston Blue’? (POLL)

What To Know Boston Blue has been renewed for Season 2.

The second half of Season 1 will introduce new Reagan and Silver family members and explore more crossovers with Blue Bloods characters.

Take a poll about which Blue Bloods characters you want to see move to Boston in the spinoff.

Boston Blue‘s Season 2 renewal opens up a world of possibilities. The Blue Bloods spinoff was renewed early this fall, and the second half of Season 1 will introduce never-before-seen Reagan family members. They also teased that more Reagans viewers know and love will appear. But what about the other Blue Bloods characters? Do you want to see any of them move to Boston?

Boston Blue is about Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), two detectives whose families are connected by Danny’s son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), and Lena’s brother, Jonah (Marcus Scribner), who are both rookie cops in Boston. Danny gave up his NYPD badge in the December midseason finale, cementing his permanent move to Boston. His romantic partner/former NYPD partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), visits Boston occasionally, but she can’t imagine leaving New York with her daughter, Elena, right now, adding a big question mark to their relationship’s future.

Now that Boston Blue Season 2 is happening, this long-distance relationship drama can be further explored, and so can the stories of other Blue Bloods characters.

Executive producer Brandon Sonnier told TV Insider that Erin Reagan-Boyle (Bridget Moynahan) and Baez will be back when Season 1 returns in February, among other Reagans.

“We can tell you that Erin will not be the only one, but that’s all we’re allowed to say,” he said.

Executive producer Brandon Margolis told TV Insider that new Silver family members are coming, too.

“There are new characters that will show up,” Margolis shared. “We will meet more members of the Silver family, and we will see members of the Reagan family we have not yet seen.”

“Now that the groundwork has been laid, the second half of this season is just a full-on exciting exploration of how these relationships grow,” Sonnier added. “How does this family adapt to the environment that’s sort of changing around them as the Reagans have come in? The back half of this season has been some of the most exciting television that I’ve ever been a part of.”

With these exciting changes on the horizon, we want to know who you most want to see make a move like Danny and make Boston their home on Boston Blue. Tom Selleck has repeatedly said that he doesn’t intend on appearing as Frank Reagan in Boston Blue, so we didn’t include him in the poll below, nor did we include Frank’s dad, Henry (Len Cariou), because a big move so late in his life seems unlikely.

Here, we’ve compiled some Reagan family members and friends who seem like viable options to appear as recurring characters on Boston Blue, or maybe even series regulars. Let us know who you’d want to see in Boston in the poll below. If you have an idea that we didn’t list, you can share it in the comments section.

Boston Blue, Midseason Premiere, Friday, February 27, 2026, 10/9c, CBS