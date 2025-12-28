‘Boston Blue’ Will Introduce Never-Before-Seen Reagans When Season 1 Returns

What To Know Boston Blue will introduce never-before-seen members of the Reagan family when the Blue Bloods spinoff returns in 2026.

Bridget Moynahan will be back as Erin Reagan, and we’ll meet new members of the Silver family.

The midseason finale gave the first update on Jack Reagan’s whereabouts. Will he appear in Season 1?

New Reagans are coming to Boston Blue. The creators of the Blue Bloods spinoff told TV Insider their intentions to introduce never-before-seen members of the Reagan family when the show returns in 2026. Bridget Moynahan already appeared as Erin Reagan-Boyle in the series premiere, and Marisa Ramirez has reprised her role as Det. Maria Baez in several episodes of Season 1 so far. But brand new faces are going to join the fold next year.

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) officially decided to stay in Boston in the midseason finale on December 19. Committing to the Boston Police Department meant giving up his NYPD badge. The episode also featured the first update on Danny’s oldest son, Jack Reagan. He’s in Africa working for Doctors Without Borders. Jack was played by Tony Terraciano on Blue Bloods and has yet to appear in Boston Blue. Jack won’t be one of the Reagans appearing in Season 1’s second half, co-creator Brandon Margolis told TV Line. But they’re open to the possibility of the character appearing in the spinoff if it makes sense for the story. Sean Reagan was played by Tony’s younger brother, Andrew Terraciano, in Blue Bloods, but Mika Amonsen plays him now in Boston Blue.

Executive producer Brandon Sonnier told TV Insider that more Blue Bloods stars are appearing when Boston Blue returns in February 2026.

“We can tell you that Erin will not be the only one, but that’s all we’re allowed to say,” he said.

When it comes to new characters, Margolis told TV Insider that “there are new characters that will show up. We will meet more members of the Silver family, and we will see members of the Reagan family we have not yet seen.”

“We’re still a fairly new show, and so our world is still growing and expanding as we get deeper into the characters’ lives,” Margolis added.

“We now have a good handle on the characters we’ve introduced — drawing a full picture of who the Silver family is and how the Reagans have integrated into that family,” added Sonnier. “Now that the groundwork has been laid, the second half of this season is just a full-on exciting exploration of how these relationships grow. How does this family adapt to the environment that’s sort of changing around them as the Reagans have come in? The back half of this season has been some of the most exciting television that I’ve ever been a part of.”

Viewers have gotten to know the Silver family — Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), Mae (Gloria Reuben), Sarah (Maggie Lawson), Jonah (Marcus Scribner), and Reverend Peters (Ernie Hudson) — throughout Season 1, and their family tree will grow moving forward. Which Reagans from Blue Bloods are you hoping to see come back? And who from the family tree are you eager to meet for the first time? Let us know in the comments below.

Boston Blue, Midseason Return, Friday, February 27, 2026, 10/9c, CBS