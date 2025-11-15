What To Know Tom Selleck expressed disappointment over the cancellation of Blue Bloods.

He stated he is unlikely to reprise his role as Frank Reagan on the Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue.

Selleck shared his frustration that Blue Bloods was taken for granted by the network.

Tom Selleck recently addressed the possibility of a Boston Blue appearance after Blue Bloods was canceled in 2024 after 14 seasons.

In an interview with Hour Detroit published on November 11, Selleck, 80, opened up about whether he would be open to reprising his role as Frank Reagan on the Blue Bloods spinoff. The series stars his onscreen son, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), after moving from New York City to Boston.

Boston Blue premiered on October 17, and already, the show has featured cameos from multiple Blue Bloods stars, including Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Regan. Although Danny was shown speaking to his father on the phone, would Selleck consider appearing on Boston Blue?

“I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show,” Selleck told Hour Detroit. “I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

Of the cancellation of Blue Bloods, Selleck told the publication, “It was a huge disappointment, and I still don’t know why CBS did it. If you get rid of the football, we were the sixth most popular series in all of television.”

The actor previously opened up about Blue Bloods ending during an October 2024 interview with TV Insider.

“I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful,” he explained. “I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe.”

Selleck added, “My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out.”

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS