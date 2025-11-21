‘Boston Blue’ Recap: Are Danny & Baez Breaking Up?

What To Know Danny and Baez struggle with the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, questioning their future together.

Sean begins a new romance with Penny, a former felon.

District Attorney Mae Silver faces a major ethical dilemma after discovering a leak in her office could jeopardize her late husband’s murderer’s conviction.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6, “Code of Ethics.”]

Blue Bloods fans have long wanted Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to get together. The 2024 Blue Bloods series finale hinted at that possibility, and then Boston Blue made it happen in the series premiere. The work-turned-romantic partners have been making a long-distance relationship work since Danny moved to Boston to help his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), but Boston Blue Episode 6 showed that the distance is becoming difficult. Danny and Baez questioned if their relationship can “make it.” Is this a hint at trouble to come?

The episode was all about relationships. One was forming between Sean and Penelope (Penny) Bravo (Dancing With the Stars winner and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez). Penny is a former felon whom Sean met while out on the job. He mistook her for a criminal while she was out on a run, and then sparks went flying. Her criminal record (one crime committed years prior) was a red flag, and Sean spent the episode worried about what his dad would think if he were to accept Penny’s offer to go out on a date. The Silvers encouraged Sean to follow his heart.

Another romantic relationship was struggling to find time to thrive. Baez came to visit Boston, and viewers nearly saw Danny and Baez kiss before duty called. Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) needed Danny’s help on a high-priority case, which took Danny away from date night. He made up for it the next day with lunch, but that was cut short, too. They finished their meal at the police station, where Baez and Lena finally met and hit it off right away. Baez had brought Lena a coffee earlier, and she let Lena finish Danny’s food during their first meeting, so they were fast friends.

At lunch, Danny asked Baez if she’d consider moving to Boston with her daughter, Elena. Danny said he could decorate a room in his apartment (that Sean recently moved out of — he’s living with Jonah now) for Elena to make her feel welcome. Baez was hesitant to leave New York behind. She struggled to understand why Danny wanted to stay in Boston, but eventually she understood that it was a move inspired by his own father, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Danny wanted to be there for his son in Boston, just like his dad was always there at the NYPD whenever his kids needed him.

Danny and Baez’s third attempt at a date was cut short by Baez getting called back to New York to follow a lead on a homicide. They barely had any time to share any intimacy while Baez was visiting, but they had time for one last dance before she left. With Baez wanting to stay in New York and Danny feeling a need to stay in Boston, Baez asked, “Are we gonna make it?” as they danced. Danny assured, “We’re gonna make it.” But the looks on both of their faces were ones of real concern. Despite being in love (they said “I love you” multiple times in this episode), the couple is clearly worried about how long they can withstand a long-distance relationship, especially when it’s becoming increasingly probable that that distance has no end in sight, if neither of them is willing to move to the same city.

There was some hope at the end. Sean came to the station to tell his dad that he’s serious about Penny, saying that he doesn’t think she should be judged for making one mistake when she was younger — a mistake she did her time for. He also noted that the Boston Police Department, unlike the NYPD, only barred its officers from fraternizing with “recent” felons, not any felon.

“Do you really like this girl?” Danny asked his son. Sean said yes.

“Then don’t let anyone stop you from going after her. Not even me,” Danny replied. Baez was clearly on his mind when passing on this wisdom. Will he follow his own advice and make sure nothing stops his relationship with the woman he loves?

Meanwhile, Lena was confronted with a difficult case involving an old friend whose little brother got involved in a gang. She thought Lena and her mom would be able to get him out of prison, but Lena had to make the tough call to keep the boy in prison. He was more affiliated with the gang than his sister realized, and Lena felt she couldn’t ethically let him off the hook for the criminal activity he got involved in. Lena’s romantic interest, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), was there to comfort her after the difficult conversation.

The episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger for District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben). Mae and her office had been investigating who in her office was leaking information to criminals, which prevented them from facing arrest. Sarah (Maggie Lawson), Mae’s stepdaughter and the BPD superintendent, and Mae’s chief of staff, Charlie Price (Kenric Green, Martin-Green’s husband), were helping with the search. They discovered that it was the Assistant District Attorney Philip Beakman, who leaked the intel. If they continue this investigation, it could result in all of his previous cases getting thrown out. The visibly shaken Mae said that he’s a “low-level ADA” and that his past cases shouldn’t be that big.

“He worked dad’s murder trial,” Sarah revealed. Sarah’s father is Mae’s late husband, Ben Silver, who was murdered one year prior.

“No, the Attorney General handled your father’s case,” Mae said.

“Yes, before you recused yourself,” Sarah replied. “ADA Philip Beakman indicted dad’s killer. Just end the investigation right now. You have the power to do that.”

Mae said it would be unethical to end the investigation for personal gain.

“Who cares?!” Sarah urged. “Dad’s killer could be set free!”

The episode ended with Sarah asking what she’s going to do, and Mae having no answer. This case has the potential to create public scandal for Mae’s entire career and family.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS