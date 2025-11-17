‘Boston Blue’ Family Tree: Meet the Reagans and Silvers of ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff (PHOTOS)

'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 8
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Boston Blue continues the Blue Bloods Reagan family story through Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen), but the weekly family dinners come from a new law enforcement family, the Silvers.

The blended family is unique in its representation of multiple faiths. We’re compiling an explainer on the Reagan and Silver family trees to help you keep track of the family drama as the first season plays out.

Boston Blue takes inspiration from Blue Bloods by following a new law enforcement family that’s also balancing faith and duty. The Silvers have family members who are Baptist and some who are Jewish, so the weekly family dinners are Shabbat on Fridays. On Sundays (the night the Reagans would gather), they go to a Baptist church to stay connected to that community, led by one of their own.

Tom Selleck recently addressed the possibility of appearing in Boston Blue, telling Hour Detroit, “I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

While an appearance from Selleck seems unlikely for now, Wahlberg has hinted that more Reagans will appear in Boston Blue.

In Season 1 Episode 6, airing on Friday, November 21, a new character joins the fold who could play an important role in Sean’s life. Xothicl Gomez makes her debut as Penny in the episode, which marks Marisa Ramirez’s first full episode as Maria Baez in this series. In Episode 8, the Silver family will welcome back Sarah’s (Maggie Lawson) daughter and boyfriend.

Here, find a full breakdown of the Boston Blue family tree.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 8, 'In the Name of the Father, And of the Son ...'
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Danny Reagan

The Blue Bloods fan-favorite detective has moved to Boston to be closer to his younger son, Sean, who’s a rookie cop at the Boston Police Department. His late wife, Linda, died in Season 8 of Blue Bloods. Now, he’s in a romantic relationship with his former partner at the NYPD, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez).

Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan on CBS' 'Boston Blue,' Season 1, Episode 4, airdate November 7, 2025.
Christos Kalohoridis / CBS

Sean Reagan

Previously played by Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods, Mika Amonsen takes on the role of Sean Reagan in the spinoff. Sean’s older brother, Jack, was played by Terraciano’s real-life older brother, Tony Terraciano, in Blue Bloods, but Jack has so far not appeared in the spinoff. Sean has no other siblings, but he’s become an honorary member of the Silver family thanks to his friendship with Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), his partner on the force.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 8, 'In the Name of the Father, And of the Son'
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Lena Silver

Sonequa Martin-Green’s Detective is the first child of Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben) and her biological father, whom she’s never met. Her connection to her dad, or lack thereof, has been a point of emotional conflict for Lena this season. She was raised by her stepdad, Ben Silver, for whom she cared deeply, and she began converting to Judaism out of love and appreciation for her stepdad’s faith, but she never completed the process. She decided to complete it in an episode earlier this season, with her Baptist reverend grandfather’s blessing. The Silvers still attend Reverend Peters’ (Ernie Hudson) church on Sundays to stay connected to the community and support their family patriarch.

Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
John Medland / CBS

Mae Silver

Reuben’s Mae Silver is the District Attorney of Boston, and her late husband, Ben, was an influential judge. Mae was a Baptist, like her father, the reverend, before meeting and falling in love with Ben. She converted to Judaism during their relationship and continues to practice it following his death.

Mae has two biological children, Lena and Jonah, and one stepdaughter, Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson). Like Ben did with Lena, Mae took Sarah in as her own when they blended their families. Jonah is the biological son of Mae and Ben. Mae is the daughter of Reverend Peters.

Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
Christos Kalohoridis / CBS

Reverend Peters

Hudson’s Reverend Peters is the beloved leader of a historical Baptist church in Boston. He struggled with Mae converting to Judaism in the past, and witnessing that conflict made Lena worry that her grandfather would be upset if she chose to convert as well, thus delaying her completing the process. But he assured his granddaughter that time had passed, and he felt differently about it all now. He supported Lena’s desire to finish that journey, and Lena decided to do so.

Reverend Peters is father to Mae and grandfather to Lena, Sarah, and Jonah.

Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Sarah Silver

Lawson’s Silver is the Boston Police Department’s superintendent, a job that her stepsister, Lena, was also gunning for, creating some competition between them. The stepsisters share a close bond despite their occasional work squabbles. Sarah also has a daughter from a previous relationship and is currently in a romantic partnership (more on that below).

Sarah is Ben Silver’s eldest biological child. Her biological mother’s name and whereabouts are unknown to viewers, but could be revealed later.

Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Jonah Silver

Scribner’s Jonah is a rookie cop on the BPD, following in his family’s footsteps of pursuing a career in law enforcement. He quickly became close friends with Sean after the Reagan moved to Boston, and they were both injured in the fire that engulfed a building in the series premiere. Jonah helped Sean get out, for which Danny was deeply grateful. Now, the Reagans are part of the Silver’s weekly Shabbat dinners on Fridays.

Jonah is the youngest sibling of the blended Silver family. Lena and Sarah are his older half-sisters. His parents are Mae and Ben Silver.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
Michael Gibson / CBS

Maria Baez

Ramirez’s Maria Baez is the one recurring guest star from Blue Bloods on Boston Blue so far. She first made a surprise appearance in the series premiere in a scene that revealed the long-awaited romantic relationship between Danny and Baez. Bridget Moynahan also reprised her role as Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan Boyle, in that episode.

Baez has one child, a daughter named Elena, whom she adopted after meeting baby Elena on a case in Blue Bloods. Baez still lives in New York City for now, but she’s been visiting Boston to see Danny.

Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Matia Jackett as Phoebe Yates, and Mike Vogel as Seth in 'Boston Blue' Season 1
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

Phoebe Yates and Seth

Matia Jackett (above, center) plays Phoebe Yates, Sarah’s daughter. Phoebe first appeared in Episode 3 and comes back in Episode 8, airing on Friday, December 12. Phoebe is Sarah’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Mike Vogel (above, right) plays Seth, Sarah’s boyfriend who’s also been mentioned but not yet seen. He’ll also be seen in Episode 8.

Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 1
John Medland / CBS

Erin Reagan Boyle

Moynahan reprised her role as NYC’s Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan Boyle in the series premiere. She’s Danny’s younger sister and Jamie Reagan’s (Will Estes) older sister. Their eldest brother, Joe Reagan, died before the events of Blue Bloods Season 1.

Erin is Sean’s aunt, and she has a daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle), with her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). As of the Blue Bloods series finale, Erin and Jack were seemingly getting back together. Wahlberg has hinted that more Reagan family members, such as nephew Joe Hill (Joe’s son, played by Will Hochman), could appear in the spinoff.

