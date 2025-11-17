Boston Blue continues the Blue Bloods Reagan family story through Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen), but the weekly family dinners come from a new law enforcement family, the Silvers.

The blended family is unique in its representation of multiple faiths. We’re compiling an explainer on the Reagan and Silver family trees to help you keep track of the family drama as the first season plays out.

Boston Blue takes inspiration from Blue Bloods by following a new law enforcement family that’s also balancing faith and duty. The Silvers have family members who are Baptist and some who are Jewish, so the weekly family dinners are Shabbat on Fridays. On Sundays (the night the Reagans would gather), they go to a Baptist church to stay connected to that community, led by one of their own.

Tom Selleck recently addressed the possibility of appearing in Boston Blue, telling Hour Detroit, “I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

While an appearance from Selleck seems unlikely for now, Wahlberg has hinted that more Reagans will appear in Boston Blue.

In Season 1 Episode 6, airing on Friday, November 21, a new character joins the fold who could play an important role in Sean’s life. Xothicl Gomez makes her debut as Penny in the episode, which marks Marisa Ramirez’s first full episode as Maria Baez in this series. In Episode 8, the Silver family will welcome back Sarah’s (Maggie Lawson) daughter and boyfriend.

Here, find a full breakdown of the Boston Blue family tree.

