‘The Traitors’: Who is Ron Funches? 6 Things To Know About the Comedian

Ron Funches, 42, is making waves on Season 4 of The Traitors.

Funches was born in Carson, California, but relocated to Chicago, Illinois, as a young boy with his mom and sister. As a teenager, he lived in Salem, Oregon, with his dad. After his career took off, he moved back to California and made a life for himself in Los Angeles, according to Oregon Live.

While Funches is suspicious to his fellow competitors, he is bringing the laughs to the fans. Who is Ron Funches? Read on to find out more about his life and career.

He is a comedian

Before he became an actor, Funches started his Hollywood career as a comedian. He began his comedy career at 23 in Portland, Oregon. Funches is still touring around the world today in sold-out shows.

Funches has many comedy specials, including Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Paramount+) and The Half Hour (YouTube). He also wrote the short films Night Night with Ron Funches and its sequel for Funny or Die.

He’s had a fruitful acting career

As Funches’ career progressed, he pivoted from comedy to acting. Although he still does comedy from time to time. His acting career began in 2011 with a guest role as a baseball player on Portlandia. From there, he guest-starred on many shows such as New Girl, Cougar Town, Black-ish, Man With a Plan, game shows, and more.

Funches got his big break in acting when he scored a full-time role on the 2014 show Undateable. He currently stars on the Apple TV+ show, Loot.

Some of his movie credits include Get Hard, Good Burger 2, Cheaper by the Dozen (2022), Once Upon a Time in Venice, and more.

Fans have also heard him before with voice acting

Most of Funches’ acting credits are from voiceover roles. He plays Cooper in the DreamWorks Trolls movies and shows. Funches also voices Bloofy in Inside Out 2 and Anemone in Under the Boardwalk, among others. Funches has done voice roles in the shows Bob’s Burgers, Adventure Time, The Lion Guard, Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh, Ok KO! Let’s Be Heroes, Harley Quinn, and more.

He’s shared parts of his personal life with fans

Funches welcomed his first son, Malcolm, when he was only 20 years old. He has mentioned that his son has autism in many stand-up specials.

The comedian married Christina Dawn in August 2020. They welcomed a son together in 2022, but later separated in October of that year.

He came from humble beginnings

While trying to make it as a comedian in Oregon, Funches worked as a grocery store cashier, a bank call center, and a sign holder dressed as Lady Liberty for Liberty Tax Services, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“Dancing around with that sign really took my ego away,” he told the magazine. “It made me think to myself, if I can dance around with this sign then I should be able to go on stage and not be afraid of anything.”

He’s a philanthropist

According to his website, Funches volunteers regularly for School on Wheels and Hilarity for Charity. He also designs sneakers Puma/Footlocker, where all of the proceeds go to Next for Autism.