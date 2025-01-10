Season 3 of The Traitors has just begun, but there’s already hype for what’s to come from the hit show on Peacock.

The U.S. version of the show premiered in 2023, followed by Season 2 the following year. 2025 kicked off with Season 3, which premiered on Thursday, January 9. But will the backstabbing and murdering continue in the years to come?

Scroll down for what we know about Season 4 of The Traitors so far, and check back for future updates.

Has The Traitors been renewed for Season 4?

Yes! Peacock announced in August 2024 that The Traitors has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning that there are already a Season 4 and Season 5 in the works. Alan Cumming is set to return as host after winning over viewers by hosting the first three seasons.

Cumming is in a powerful position as the host since he’s the one who gets to decide which players will be traitors and who will be faithfuls. The decision is made at the first roundtable of the season. “It’s incredibly stressful, and I feel I could sort of screw up the entire show in one fell swoop if I got it wrong,” he told Today ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

The Traitors Season 4 premiere date clues

A premiere date for Season 4 of The Traitors has not been announced yet, but if Peacock continues to follow the same programming schedule as it has for Seasons 1 through 3, the new episodes will likely come in January 2026. The first three seasons all premiered at the beginning of January.

Season 1 of The Traitors was filmed in May 2022, while Season 2 was filmed in the fall of 2023, and Season 3 was filmed in May 2024.

The Traitors Season 4 cast announcement clues

With filming likely set to begin sometime this year, it’s expected that the casting process for Season 4 of The Traitors is already underway. Viewers were treated to the cast list for Season 3 in June 2024 — a full six months before the show actually premiered.

The casts for Seasons 1 and 2 were announced much closer to the premiere dates, in December 2022 and September 2023, respectively. However, that was before the hype surrounding the show had really intensified among U.S. fans.

Who has won The Traitors?

Survivor star Cirie Fields (a traitor) was the Season 1 champion. She betrayed her allies Quentin Jiles and Andie Vanacore at the final roundtable to take home the prize pot of $250,000.

Season 2 was all about The Challenge, as faithfuls Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella stuck together to win $208,100.

A winner for Season 3 will be confirmed during the March 6 finale, and there will be a twist when the players get there.

“The game has changed,” Cumming warned in Episode 1. “Those of you who make it to the final will no longer reveal whether they are a traitor as they leave. To determine whether there are any traitors left in my game, you will rely solely on your instincts.”

The Traitors, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock