‘The Killer Among Us’: Alan Cumming to Host New Oxygen Real-Life Murder Show

What To Know Alan Cumming will host Oxygen’s new true-crime series The Killer Among Us.

The show investigates cases where victims are killed by someone within their own circle, including friends, colleagues, neighbors, or classmates, creating real-life “whodunnit” mysteries.

Alan Cumming knows his way around a good murder on The Traitors. However, the award-winning star digs into real-life murders hosting Oxygen’s upcoming new series The Killer Among Us. TV Insider can exclusively reveal the project premiers May 17 on the network known for true-crime programming.

The project explores a series of shocking murders that take place in tight-knit communities across the United States. As these sinister crimes rock close circles, universities, small towns, and places of worship, those closest are shocked when they realize the suspect could also be a friend, colleague, neighbor, or classmate.

Throughout the season, Cumming takes viewers down the duplicitous road of devious, double-crossing, and deadly stories of those slain by a member of their own circle. Rather than who is a “Faithful” and who is a “Traitor,” the series is a real-life “whodunnit.” One that delves straight into the heart of communities where the unthinkable has happened, and no one knows why — or who is responsible.

From small rural towns to an academic research lab to high-end art organizations, The Killer Among Us takes viewers from coast-to-coast to examine communities once thick as thieves uprooted by tragedy. We can exclusively share the teaser for the series above.

Among the cases tackled is a county treasurer found murdered in her town garage. Main Street then becomes a crime scene where no one can trust their neighbor. Another sees a university for the deaf serves as a haven in Washington, DC. When a freshman is brutally murdered, the student body is plunged into terror. In Sarasota, Florida, a gallery proprietor is found murdered and posed like a grisly sculpture, everyone in the renowned art community fears for their lives.

A future installment centers on a bride-to-be who enters a Yale University building to do research, and vanishes. Everyone within the ivy-clad walls becomes a possible suspect. Staying within the area of academia, a University of Kentucky football standout celebrates his 21st birthday when a gunshot cuts through the night and strikes him dead. In a shocking turn of events a violinist is murdered during intermission at the New York’s Metropolitan Opera,, leaving everyone in front of and behind the curtain under suspicion.

The show is produced by Lusid Media. Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, and Brian DeCubellis serve as executive producers. Cumming himself also serves as producer.

The Killer Among Us premiere, May 17, 7/6c, Oxygen