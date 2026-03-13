Ken Jennings Reveals He’s a Huge Fan of This Reality Show — Would He Compete?

Game show legend, Jeopardy! host, now a murderous Traitor? Ken Jennings revealed whether he would want to be on the Peacock show, The Traitors, and fans were happy with his answer.

The Traitors is very different from Jeopardy!. On The Traitors, contestants have to banish and murder people without knowing if they are a Faithful or a Traitor, and complete challenges for money. Whereas Jeopardy! is less serious and is a simple question-and-answer show. So, is Jennings up for the challenge?

The host talked to TV Line about Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, and they asked him if he would ever want to be a Traitor. “I love Traitors so much, but I don’t know if any reality show is actually fun to be on,” he told the outlet.

“You know, [the show is] creating net happiness for me, the viewer, and I’ve enjoyed so many of these shows. Maybe now it’s time for me to give back and suck it up and suffer on one of these shows.”

“But I can’t say I would look forward to it, even though I love them. I guess hanging out with [host] Alan Cumming pays for itself. That’s its own reward.” However, Jennings told TV Line that he would still not be on the show.

With Cumming rocking notable fashion choices on the show, Jennings would have to deviate from his regular suits and ties. “I am not a good dresser in real life,” he told the outlet. “When I talk to the contestants, the last thing I always say is, ‘They won’t let me host the show in Uniqlo or Kirkland Industries.'”

The Traitors has a maximum jackpot of $250,000, whereas Jennings won $2,520,700 on Jeopardy! during his time on the game show. Even the celebrity version gives away $1 million. Jennings also won $500,000 on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for less physical effort, so it might not be worth it for the host.

Fans reacted to Jennings’ response in the comments. “He might make it a few episodes, as he will be completely harmless, but he would be a waste of a spot. So please no,” one said.

Maybe Cumming or a past Traitors contestants will show up on a future season of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Season 4 kicks off on Friday, March 13.

Do you think Ken Jennings would do well on The Traitors? Let us know in the comments.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 13, 8/7, ABC, stream next day on Hulu