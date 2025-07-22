Apple TV+ is gearing up for the Season 3 return of Loot, its comedy series starring Maya Rudolph as a billionaire dead set on giving away her fortune with the help of a ragtag team.

The streamer has already unveiled Season 3’s premiere date along with other first looks that fans won’t want to miss. Apart from the show’s premiere date, we’re breaking down plenty of other key need-to-know details about Loot Season 3 so far. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as we approach the show’s return.

When does Loot Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of Loot will arrive on Apple TV+ beginning Wednesday, October 15, with the first two episodes, followed by a single episode each Wednesday through December 10, when the finale of the 1o-episode season drops on the streaming platform.

Does Loot Season 3 have a trailer?

No, Loot Season 3 doesn’t have a trailer at the moment, but Apple TV+ did release an exciting teaser video featuring Rudolph’s Molly Wells and her colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon), which you can check out below.

Who stars in Loot Season 3?

Loot‘s Season 3 ensemble includes Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Joel Kim Booster, with guest star appearances from Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, and more.

What is Loot Season 3 about?

As viewers will recall, Loot follows Molly Wells, who, after receiving an $87 billion divorce settlement from her tech billionaire husband John Novak (Scott), finds herself thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for Season 3 after viewers were left on the edge of their seats following the Season 2 finale, which saw her and trusted assistant Nicholas (Booster) flee on her private jet after blowback from her fellow billionaires and an awkward exchange with Arthur, with whom she has a will-they-won’t-they dynamic.

The new season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

Who made Loot Season 3?

Loot is created for television by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, who executive produce the show alongside Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky, Dean Holland, and Natasha Lyonne. In addition to his co-creator and executive producer role, Hubbard serves as Season 3’s showrunner. Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Loot, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 15, Apple TV+