It is his third season as a coach on the show.

Fans reacted to the news in real-time, sharing their shocked reactions on social media.

Michael Bublé may be getting ready to say goodbye to The Voice. The three-season coach made a telling comment during the Season 28 finale on Monday, December 15, after a performance from one of his finalists, Jazz McKenzie.

“I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light … this is it. This is my last time here,” Bublé told McKenzie. “I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.”

Bublé joined The Voice during Season 26 and won the show with Sofronio Vasquez. He then won again when he returned for Season 27, taking home the title with contestant Adam David. Now, Bublé is going for a three-peat in Season 28, and has two finalists (Jazz and Max Chambers) to try and do it.

However, after his finale comment, fans are more concerned about his future on the show. “WAIT??? MICHAEL BUBLE IS OFF #THEVOICE AFTER THIS SEASON? HE HAS BEEN THE BEST HIRE IN YEARS. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!” one person wrote on X.

For the most part, fans were confused about whether Bublé’s comment was a direct confirmation. “Did Buble’ say he’s leaving #TheVoice?” one person asked. “Buble‘s leaving the voice ?!” another wondered.

Bublé did not give a reason for his apparent departure.

The coaches for Season 29 have already been confirmed, and Bublé is not part of the panel. Instead, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be returning for a Battle of the Champions season. The new season premieres in February 2026.

NBC has not yet revealed plans past Season 29, but due to the show’s continued popularity, chances are it will continue for another installment. There is always a rotating group of coaches, and new superstars are often added to the mix, so it remains to be seen who will be on the panel next, should the show be renewed.

