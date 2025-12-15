What To Know Part 1 of The Voice Season 28 finale aired live on Monday, December 15.

Each coach brought one artist to the Finals, while viewers voted in two more, who were revealed during the episode.

The Top 6 each performed a contemporary and classic song for America’s votes, and the winner will be announced on the December 16 episode.

It all comes down to this! During Part 1 of The Voice Season 28 finale on Monday, December 15, the Top 6 finalists will each hit the stage for two performances, with viewers getting to vote for their favorites overnight before a winner is revealed on the live December 16 episode.

Following the Playoffs on December 1 and December 8, each coach brought one artist to the Finals: Ralph Edwards (Snoop Dogg), Aubrey Nicole (Reba McEntire), Aiden Ross (Niall Horan), and Jazz McKenzie (Michael Bublé). The remaining two finalists, chosen by America’s votes, were revealed during Part 1 of the finale.

From Team Bublé, Max Chambers earned a spot in the Finals, along with DEK of Hearts from Team Niall.

Scroll down to find out who else made the Finals and for live updates of the evening’s performances. Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating throughout the episode!

DEK of Hearts

For their first Finals performance, DEK of Hearts sang “Fishin’ in the Dark” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, giving their country fans a taste of their classic country vibe.

“You guys know how much I love you. That sounded terrific. I’ve loved that song forever and y’all knocked it out of the ballpark,” McEntire said. Horan told the group, “Consistency is king around this place and these guys have never, ever, ever put a foot wrong. What a way to start. Five-star performance. You guys bring it every single time.”

