Where Is ’The Voice’ Season 26 Winner Sofronio Vasquez Now?

Sofronio Vasquez is returning to The Voice for the Season 28 finale. The Season 26 champion will be back on the show to perform during the Tuesday, December 16, finale.

It’s been a full year since Vasquez was crowned the winner of the singing competition in 2024, giving Michael Bublé a victory in his debut season as a coach. As he prepares to return to the stage, scroll down for an update on what he’s up to now.

What is Sofronio Vasquez doing now?

Since his time on The Voice, Vasquez has been pursuing his music career. He released a holiday song, “Maybe This Christmas,” with Bublé in November, as well as the song “Grown Up Christmas List” with David Foster. He performed “America the Beautiful” at a Kansas City Chiefs game in the fall.

Vasquez is available to book for live events. His new single, “Superman,” is being released on December 16 to coincide with his The Voice performance. Per an appearance on Good Day LA in October, Bublé will be producing Vasquez’s debut album.

Where does Sofronio Vasquez live?

Vasquez is from the Philippines and returned there after winning The Voice, but is now based in upstate New York, according to his website.

He moved to New York in 2022 and resides in Utica. “When I got the chance to see Utica as a community, I [felt] the warmth,” he told WKTV. “And I also had known Utica welcomes refugees, immigrants, very well. And that’s one thing I love.”

Is Sofronio Vasquez a dentist?

Yes, Vasquez received an MD in dentistry from Misamis University in 2015. He was working as a dental assistant in Utica when he began his journey on The Voice, per LinkedIn. It’s unclear if he’s still pursuing that profession amid his music career.

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Part 1, Monday, December 15, 9/8c, NBC

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Part 2, Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, NBC