Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice concluded its 27th season in May and is already confirmed to be coming back for Season 28 in the fall of 2025. But can we expect more of the singing competition in the future?

Scroll down for updates on everything we know about the future of The Voice, specifically what’s in store for Season 29.

Will The Voice return for Season 29?

NBC has not confirmed whether the show was picked up for Season 29. However, there are currently tickets available for Blind Audition tapings for the 29th season. Fans can apply for tickets to attend tapings on July 21, July 22, and July 23 in California. The same website also offered tickets to Season 28 Blind Audition tapings on July 7, July 8, July 9, and July 10.

While this still doesn’t give us a definitive answer, all signs certainly point to the show making a Season 29 comeback!

Who are The Voice Season 29 coaches?

Since a renewal has yet to be confirmed, the coaches for Season 29 have not been revealed yet. The panel has been rotating much more in recent seasons.

Season 28 will feature Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé as the coaches in the big red chairs. All four superstars have coached on the show in the past, but this is the first time this foursome will be on the panel all together.

When does The Voice Season 29 premiere?

We won’t have more information about an official premiere date until the show officially gets picked up, but if scheduling is the same as it’s been in recent years, we can likely expect a February 2026 return.

Season 28 will start in September 2025 and will likely wrap ahead of the holidays in December, so Season 29 should follow as the spring season of the show. While other shows, including Dancing With the Stars and American Idol, now only have one season per year, The Voice still airs two.

The Voice, Season 28, September 2025, 8/7c, NBC