When Does ‘Tracker’ Return in 2026?

The first part of Tracker‘s third season is almost over, and then there’s going to be a break until it returns — and a slightly longer one, with CBS primetime shows not back immediately in the new year.

Furthermore, when the drama starring Justin Hartley does return, there will be a change to its schedule. Read on as we break down everything you need to know about what’s to come for Tracker, from fall finale details to a midseason return date and more.

When is the Tracker fall finale?

The Tracker fall finale, Season 3 Episode 9, airs on Sunday, December 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. It features the return of Brent Sexton as Keaton as well as a Mistresses reunion for Justin Hartley with Jes Macallan guest starring as a detective (see photos of the episode and them together here).

In the episode titled “Good Trouble,” Keaton is the one to turn to Colter for help this time, to find his former partner. In doing so, they discover bodies and a conspiracy that goes deep.

When will Tracker return in 2026?

For the first part of its season, Tracker aired Sundays at 8/7c. It remains on that night when it returns on March 1, 2026, but it will be moving to 9/8c. Y: Marshals is taking over the 8/7c slot, and the night will end with Watson at 10/9c (moving from Mondays, with CIA premiering).

CBS will be airing two awards shows on Sundays ahead of the return: the Golden Globes on January 11 and the Grammy on February 1.

What will happen when Tracker Season 3 returns?

That will depend on how the fall finale ends. If there’s a cliffhanger, the midseason premiere will have to resolve it. Season 2’s fall finale ended with Colter getting a lead in his white whale case, and we do expect this one to have some loose threads that will be picked up in 2026. When TV Insider spoke with showrunner Elwood Reid at the beginning of the season, he’d said the hope was for a two-parter. We’ll have to see if that’s the case.