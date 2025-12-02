‘Tracker’ Stages ‘Mistresses’ Reunion: See Justin Hartley & Jes Macallan Together Again (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Brent Sexton as Keaton, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jes Macallan as Det. Willa Simms — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9 'Good Trouble'
Darko Sikman/CBS

Tracker has staged a Mistresses reunion for its Sunday, December 14, fall finale, but something tells us Justin Hartley and Jes Macallan won’t be playing love interests again. Instead, they’re going to be working together on quite the mystery.

The episode, titled “Good Trouble,” also features Brent Sexton‘s return as Keaton, and this time, Colter will be helping his friend when the retired cop reaches out to him. It begins with Keaton’s former partner being missing. That leads Colter and Keaton to “a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could’ve imagined.” Given that the show’s through line involves the Shaw family and conspiracies, that’s not too surprising.

Macallan guest stars as Detective Willa Simms, who can be seen alongside Colter and Keaton in the Tracker Season 3 Episode 9 photos below. Not only does it look like someone dies in a serious car wreck (look at the behind-the-scenes image), but it also appears that Colter and Keaton will be aiming to dig something up. Simms will be on scene.

Ahead of the season premiere, showrunner Elwood Reid teased Sexton’s return. “He drags Colter into something that’s pretty fun and dark,” he told TV Insider.

Ask Matt: 'Tracker's Missing Characters, 'Talamasca' & More
Related

Ask Matt: 'Tracker's Missing Characters, 'Talamasca' & More

“It is funny — because he’s such a lone wolf and the way we kind of do the stories, he does meet these characters that you kind of want to see again, but he’s onto the next town. So it’s always a challenge in the writers’ room,” he continued. “I don’t want the universe to seem small, the world to seem small that he’s in, but I do like seeing Colter interact with those characters that we’ve seen before. It’s fun, especially with Keaton.”

What are you hoping to see in the Tracker fall finale and from this Mistresses reunion? Scroll through the photos, then let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

Brent Sexton as Keaton, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jes Macallan as Det. Willa Simms — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Darko Sikman/CBS

It’s a Mistresses reunion for Justin Hartley (as Colter) and Jes Macallan (guest starring as Detective Willa Simms). Plus, Brent Sexton is back as Keaton!

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Brent Sexton as Keaton — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Darko Sikman/CBS

It looks like Colter has spotted something

Brent Sexton as Keaton and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Darko Sikman/CBS

What are they hoping to — or not to — find?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Darko Sikman/CBS

Colter goes digging

Brent Sexton as Keaton, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Dean McKenzie as Dobbs — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Uh-oh, is that Keaton’s former partner?

Brent Sexton as Keaton and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Colter tracing where the trouble began?

Director Jeff T. Thomas, Justin Hartley, Dean McKenzie and Brent Sexton — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 9
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Jeff T. Thomas, Justin Hartley, Dean McKenzie and Brent Sexton shows there was quite the car accident

Tracker key art
Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Tracker ›

Tracker




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jon Lindstrom - 'Beyond the Gates'
1
Jon Lindstrom Breaks Down His ‘General Hospital’ Return as Kevin Collins
Scott Jennings, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
2
Scott Jennings Responds to Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones After Attacking Son
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Shocking Harrison Whitaker Result
Ruth Wilson, Idris Elba — 'Luther' Season 1 Episode 2
4
Ruth Wilson Is Thrilled to Return as Alice in New ‘Luther’ Movie
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 10
5
Is [Spoiler] Dead on ‘Brilliant Minds’? Plus, Inside Major Charlie Reveal