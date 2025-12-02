‘Tracker’ Stages ‘Mistresses’ Reunion: See Justin Hartley & Jes Macallan Together Again (PHOTOS)

Tracker has staged a Mistresses reunion for its Sunday, December 14, fall finale, but something tells us Justin Hartley and Jes Macallan won’t be playing love interests again. Instead, they’re going to be working together on quite the mystery.

The episode, titled “Good Trouble,” also features Brent Sexton‘s return as Keaton, and this time, Colter will be helping his friend when the retired cop reaches out to him. It begins with Keaton’s former partner being missing. That leads Colter and Keaton to “a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could’ve imagined.” Given that the show’s through line involves the Shaw family and conspiracies, that’s not too surprising.

Macallan guest stars as Detective Willa Simms, who can be seen alongside Colter and Keaton in the Tracker Season 3 Episode 9 photos below. Not only does it look like someone dies in a serious car wreck (look at the behind-the-scenes image), but it also appears that Colter and Keaton will be aiming to dig something up. Simms will be on scene.

Ahead of the season premiere, showrunner Elwood Reid teased Sexton’s return. “He drags Colter into something that’s pretty fun and dark,” he told TV Insider.

“It is funny — because he’s such a lone wolf and the way we kind of do the stories, he does meet these characters that you kind of want to see again, but he’s onto the next town. So it’s always a challenge in the writers’ room,” he continued. “I don’t want the universe to seem small, the world to seem small that he’s in, but I do like seeing Colter interact with those characters that we’ve seen before. It’s fun, especially with Keaton.”

What are you hoping to see in the Tracker fall finale and from this Mistresses reunion? Scroll through the photos, then let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS