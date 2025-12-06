When Does ‘Watson’ Return in 2026?

What To Know The CBS drama Watson will air its fall finale for Season 2 on Monday, December 15, 2025, before taking a break for the holidays.

When it returns in 2026, Watson will move from Mondays at 10/9c to Sundays at 10/9c.

The schedule change is due to the new drama CIA taking Watson’s previous Monday night slot.

As the end of 2025 nears, so do breaks for your favorite shows for the holidays. That includes Watson, the CBS drama starring Morris Chestnut, currently in its second season, but when it comes back, it will do so with a major change to its schedule.

Watson was originally supposed to return for Season 2 in the midseason, but it ended up swapping with new drama CIA, and as a result, it was moved around in the schedule to Mondays at 10/9c after FBI for the fall. But that’s changing in 2026, and it will be a couple of months between new episodes (remember, the Olympics are taking up a significant part of February, and networks tend to adjust their schedules as a result). Below, we break down Watson‘s schedule for the rest of 2025 and its 2026 return.

When is the Watson fall finale?

The last new episode of 2025 airs on Monday, December 15, at 10/9c. Watson Season 2 Episode 10 is titled “Never Been CRISPR’d” and features returns from Nat Faxon as Hobie and Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes. The logline reads: ” Watson’s biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock.”

Before that is Watson Season 2 Episode 9, featuring Stranger Things star Shannon Purser in a guest role. In the December 8 episode, “Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah,” Watson and the fellows help his girlfriend Laila’s (Tika Sumpter) son Micah. He was hurt in a car crash while pursuing his crush, Bex, and listening to his AI chatbot.

When will Watson air in 2026?

Watson is moving nights, from Mondays at 10/9c to Sundays at 10/9c when it returns in the new year.

When will Watson Season 2 return with new episodes in 2026?

Watson will return with new episodes on Sunday, March 1, at 10/9c, after the debut of Y: Marshals and midseason premiere of Tracker.

Why is Watson moving days and times?

Watson has been airing after FBI for its 2025 run of episodes. But the new drama CIA, an offshoot of FBI, is joining the lineup in 2026, taking that slot.