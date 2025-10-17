‘Tracker’ Scoop! Sofia Pernas Returning as Billie When Colter Needs to Call a Friend

Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) may be a lone wolf, but even he needs some help from his friends sometimes, and once such instance in which that will be coming up is the Tracker midseason finale. (The plan is for it to possibly be a two-parter with the midseason premiere.) Yes, we already have scoop on that episode, even though the new season doesn’t premiere until Sunday, October 19.

Sofia Pernas (Hartley’s wife) will be returning as the rival rewardist Billie, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TV Insider. He’s vague about the circumstances in which she returns but promises “it’s really fun.”

“She’s one of his phone-a-friends when s**t goes sideways,” Reid says. “Suffice it to say, Colter gets himself into some stuff where he needs to make a phone call and that one phone call may be Billie, but I don’t want to give away what happens. It’s a fun entrance and a cool way to bring them back together.”

Also set to be part of that midseason finale is Keaton (Brent Sexton), a retired cop that Colter met on one of his cases and later returned to help the rewardist. “He drags Colter into something that’s pretty fun and dark,” the showrunner teases.

As for other recurring characters, “We’re looking to add someone to the office with [lawyer] Reenie [Fiona Rene] that has a little bit of — not a dark past, but an interesting mysterious past that is ostensibly there to help out Reenie in the office,” he says.

There are also other characters being introduced this season that Reid plans to bring back. (Speaking of fun characters, look for Episode 6 to include a crime scene cleaner who goes missing and amateur crime sleuths who show up.) And he points out that the Night Movers, from Season 2, remain out there.

“It is funny — because he’s such a lone wolf and the way we kind of do the stories, he does meet these characters that you kind of want to see again, but he’s onto the next town. So it’s always a challenge in the writers’ room,” Reid explains. “I don’t want the universe to seem small, the world to seem small that he’s in, but I do like seeing Colter interact with those characters that we’ve seen before. It’s fun, especially with Keaton.”

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 8/7c, CBS