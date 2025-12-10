‘Neighborhood Watch’: Everything to Know About HGTV’s New Clips Show

Several new shows are headed to HGTV next year, including Neighborhood Watch.

The series, which premiers in early 2026, will show “the raw, unfiltered and sometimes shocking footage straight from security cameras, smart doorbells, nanny cams, and baby monitors across America,” per the show’s description.

Neighborhood Watch was one of several shows announced as a part of HGTV’s 2026 lineup in October. Other new shows include Botched Homes, World’s Bargain Dream Homes, and Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s latest Property Brothers spinoff, Property Brothers: Under Pressure. Next year’s programming will also include the premiere of nearly 400 new episodes of House Hunters and House Hunters International.

“With this programming order, HGTV is delivering more of our tried-and-true formats that drive consistent ratings for the network, while also featuring new talent and concepts to engage our devoted fans and attract different audiences,” Howard Lee, chief creative officer of U.S. Networks for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in an October press release statement.

Next year’s lineup will also feature several shows that are currently airing or will be returning, such as Home Town, Fixer to Fabulous, Celebrity IOU, Rock the Block, The Flip Off, Love It or List It, and Renovation Aloha.

Neighborhood Watch‘s release also comes on the back of several HGTV show cancellations this year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Neighborhood Watch so far, including when it drops on HGTV.

What is Neighborhood Watch about?

“​​From neighbors and postal workers to uninvited guests and animal visitors, the network will tap into the most embarrassing, hilarious, outrageous and downright bizarre moments caught on home surveillance video,” reads the show’s logline.

When does Neighborhood Watch premiere?

The new series premieres on HGTV on Wednesday, January 7, at 9:30/8:30c. The first episode will air after the Season 7 premiere of Ugliest House in America (8/7c and 8:30/7:30c) and the return of Cheap A$$ Beach Houses (9/8c).

How many episodes will be in Neighborhood Watch Season 1?

Neighborhood Watch‘s first season will consist of 16, 30-minute episodes.

Does Neighborhood Watch have a host?

Given the show’s clip compilation format, it is unlikely the series will have a host. It is also unknown whether any HGTV stars will appear on the series.

Who produces Neighborhood Watch?

The series is produced for HGTV by Arrow Media.

Neighborhood Watch, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV