How HGTV Fans Inspired Drew & Jonathan Scott’s New ‘Property Brothers’ Show

The series, premiering in 2026, will showcase the challenges families face during every step of the home-buying and renovation process.

The series will be the latest in HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise, following Chasing the West, which premiered earlier this year.

HGTV fans served as the main inspiration behind Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s upcoming series, Property Brothers: Under Pressure.

“We want to hear what you want to see,” Drew shared in an interview with Us Weekly posted on Tuesday, October 28, noting that he and Jonathan were inspired by people looking to leave the city in favor of a ranch lifestyle for their show Chasing the West, which premiered earlier this year.

“They thought it was gonna be easy, stare at the mountains and sipping their wine, but it’s hard work,” he joked of the duo’s Chasing the West clients. “But aside from that, the new show is another one that our fans were asking for. And it’s the whole process, again, from house hunting, getting that offer in, [to] renovating the house.”

Drew noted that “it’s so interesting to see the different dynamics of families and what they feel,” adding, “They don’t want to touch their home because they just don’t know where to start, but we come in. They’re under pressure, but we take that pressure off their shoulders and get them in their homes.”

Jonathan chimed in, stating, “If we had a room of 100 families that had just purchased or renovated a home and we said, ‘How many of you felt that you were so under pressure that you want to quit the whole process?’ I guarantee you every hand would go up right now because that’s just the state we’re in right now — the cost of renovations, the chaos. So, this is a show that shows the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Earlier this month, HGTV announced Property Brothers: Under Pressure as a part of the latest slate of new and returning shows for the end of 2025 and 2026. The 14-episode series, which will premiere next year, will follow Drew and Jonathan as they help clients through every stage of the home-buying and renovating process.

The series will mark the latest in HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise, which includes the original series and spinoffs such as Celebrity IOU, Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, and Property Brothers at Home.

Ahead of Chasing the West‘s premiere in July, the twins exclusively opened up to TV Insider about what goes into making a home renovation series. “A lot of people don’t realize when we’re shooting these shows, we have certain shooting deadlines,” Jonathan shared. “We want to turn around our edits and our deliverables, but we’re also following real stories of real life. … There’s just as much uncertainty in when we’re shooting the shows and following the real story as there is on the scheduling side, and we’re trying to figure out the best time.”

Drew added, “We produce the shows that our fans are asking for to try and inspire them, whether it’s the homeowners we’re actually helping in the show or it’s the viewers. And we’re also airing in over 160 countries. It’s really cool to see how we can inspire people around the globe with what we produce.”

