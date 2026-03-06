What To Know Jasmine Roth shared some of her favorite HGTV and Food Network shows with fans via social media.

Roth has hosted her own HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House, since 2020.

Roth shared her TV picks while awaiting news about whether Help! I Wrecked My House will return for a sixth season.

Jasmine Roth is binge-watching some of HGTV and Food Network’s biggest shows while waiting for news about the future of Help! I Wrecked My House.

The HGTV host shared her current favorite TV shows with fans via Instagram on Thursday, March 5. “I finally have a little time this week and these are the shows I can’t wait to catch up on,” she wrote on the post’s first slide before listing what shows she’s tuning in to.

First on Roth’s watchlist is the new HGTV series Bachelor Mansion Takeover. “I started watching the first episode and can’t wait to watch the rest tonight!” she said. “Such a huge project and love how they introduced each contestant. Really keeps you guessing!”

Roth also shared her plans to watch the Season 7 premiere of 100 Day Dream Home, which returned on Tuesday, March 3. “Can’t wait to watch this new episode!” Roth wrote. “I love Brian & Mika [Kleinschmidt] and watching this show always reminds me I need to visit FL more often.”

More of Roth’s current HGTV favorites include Neighborhood Watch, Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, and Home Town. Roth has also been catching up on Fixer to Fabulous, which wrapped up its seventh season on February 24.

“Loving this season and being on this ride with Dave & Jenny [Marrs],” she wrote. “They always make me wonder if I need more animals in my life. Ha!”

As for Food Network, Roth’s picks include Season 7 of Tournament of Champions and Season 3 of Wildcard Kitchen, noting that she gets “so much recipe inspiration” from the latter.

Roth is also tuning in to the debut season of Guy Fieri‘s Flavortown Food Fight. “Of course I can’t wait to watch but also proud of my friend Jen and her team for building this entire set,” Roth shared. “So talented!”

The last show Roth included on her watchlist was none other than Help! I Wrecked My House. “This popped up as a show I should watch. What do you think!?😉” she joked.

Help! I Wrecked My House wrapped up its fifth season on HGTV in November 2025. The show’s most recent season aired after a slew of home renovation show cancellations, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

In December 2025, Roth admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that she was unsure whether her show would be renewed for another season. “We don’t [know if we’ve got a season six]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she told the outlet. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

She added, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”