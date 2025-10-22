HGTV Adds New ‘Property Brothers,’ ‘House Hunters’ & More Shows to 2025/2026 Lineup

HGTV’s lineup of new and returning shows for the end of 2025 through 2026 just got bigger.

The network revealed its initial lineup for the 2025/2026 TV season in August, which included the returns of shows including Scariest House in America and Help! I Wrecked My House, as well as premiere news for upcoming seasons of The Flip Off, Love It or List It, and more.

HGTV announced more shows that will round out the year and debut in 2026 on Wednesday, October 22. For starters, “nearly 400” new episodes of the long-running series House Hunters will premiere over the course of 2026.

“Attracting over 13 million primetime viewers each month, the series will offer fans their signature fun and interactive viewing experience when they peek inside three different homes, check out the layout and furnishings, evaluate them and pick which one they think will work best for the new homeowner,” read a Wednesday press release.

Next year, Drew and Jonathan Scott will team up for an all-new Property Brothers show, titled Property Brothers: Under Pressure. The 14-episode series will follow the famous twins as they “help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives.” The duo will assist clients through the home-buying process and create “stunning, smart and functional design solutions” to transform the property into the owner’s dream house.

Florida contractor Charlie Kawas will also hit the small screen next year on the new series Botched Homes. “Fed up with disastrous work that leads to unsafe, unlivable and unbelievable homes, Charlie will make it his mission to fix what others got horribly wrong in the eight one-hour episodes,” the show’s description reads. “Whether it’s inferior craftsmanship, wonky layouts or mind-boggling finishes … Charlie and his team will right the wrongs of shoddy contractors and DIY projects gone awry, bringing function, flow and beauty to clients’ spaces in disrepair.”

Other new shows premiering in 2026 include Neighborhood Watch and World’s Bargain Dream Homes. Neighborhood Watch will show viewers “raw, unfiltered and sometimes shocking footage straight from security cameras, smart doorbells, nanny cams and baby monitors across America.” World’s Bargain Dream Homes, meanwhile, will “follow people brave enough to purchase the world’s most affordable properties that also happen to be stunning, turnkey and in desirable locations around the globe, many of which offer incredible cost-saving incentives.”

As for the remainder of 2025, HGTV fans can expect new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home, Fixer to Fabulous, 100 Day Dream Home, Help! I Wrecked My House and Sin City Rehab. The new series Hoarding for the Holidays will make its debut in November, followed by the premieres of Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, White House Christmas 2025, and My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending in December.

“With this programming order, HGTV is delivering more of our tried-and-true formats that drive consistent ratings for the network, while also featuring new talent and concepts to engage our devoted fans and attract different audiences,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a Wednesday press release statement.

HGTV’s upcoming slate of programming comes several months after the cancellation of seven home renovation series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.