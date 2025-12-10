What To Know Erika Kirk appeared on the December 10 episode of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

She addressed conspiracy theorists who want to know where her late husband, Charlie Kirk, is buried.

Erika begged for privacy regarding the matter and ranted against critics who keep asking questions.

Three months after Charlie Kirk‘s death, his widow, Erika Kirk, slammed conspiracy theorists who want to know where he’s buried. Erika appeared on Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered and passionately pleaded for the public to let her family grieve in peace.

Erika explained that there will be “the most beautiful memorial” for Charlie at Turning Point USA that “will be for the world to see and it will be spectacular.” However, she asked for privacy when it comes to where he’s actually buried and ranted against people who want to know more.

“Can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying?” she fumed. “One thing.”

As the interview went on, Erika got more and more angry. “This is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents. One thing,” she insisted.

Erika clapped back at critics and said she does “not have time to address the noise,” but made it clear that she is not “complacent,” despite her silence.

“My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them is somehow in on it,” she continued.

Erika said the conspiracy theorists were her “breaking point,” adding, “Come after me, call me names, I don’t care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because, somehow, they’re in on this? No.”

Host Harris Faulkner noted that she’d never seen Erika like this before, and Erika stood by her reaction. “This is righteous anger because this is not OK,” she said, while also defending her team for dealing with death threats and kidnapping threats following Charlie’s September 10 death. “Why, every single day, do they have to be dragged through the mud, analyzed, hyper-analyzed?” she wondered.

She concluded by begging the conspiracy theorists to “stop” because it’s affecting those close to her. “I have seen it firsthand impact the people that I love. And I’m done. I’m done,” Erika ranted. “And if people think that I was just going to wilt away, I’m not going to sit in a corner and cry and be in fetal position. This is a duty to my husband. And it’s an absolute honor. And I will never back down.”

Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in September. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead later that day. He and Erika wed in 2021 and shared two young children.

