Fox News Sets ‘Erika Kirk Week’: When & Where Charlie Kirk’s Widow Will Appear on Network

What To Know Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and current CEO of Turning Point USA, will make six appearances on Fox News next week as part of her book tour.

Her Fox News schedule includes interviews on Hannity, Fox & Friends, Outnumbered, and Fox News Radio, as well as a guest co-host spot on The Five.

In addition to Fox News, Erika will participate in a CBS News town hall moderated by Bari Weiss, focusing on faith, grief, and her late husband’s legacy.

Fox News is all set for Erika Kirk Week, starting next Monday (December 8), as the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to make six appearances on the network, including co-hosting The Five.

The appearances come as part of Erika’s book tour for Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, written by her late husband, who was fatally shot while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10.

Since Charlie’s passing, Erika has taken over his role as CEO of Turning Point USA, the non-profit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

According to Variety, Erika’s first stop on her Fox News tour will be an interview with Sean Hannity, which will air live on Hannity at 9 pm ET on the Fox News Channel this coming Monday. Per Fox News, the interview will focus on “why Mrs. Kirk felt it was important to see this project through.”

On Tuesday (December 9), Erika will make two appearances on the network, starting with Fox & Friends, which airs from 6 to 9 am ET, and then a guest co-host role on The Five, airing from 5 to 6 pm ET. Erika will join regular Five panelists Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Dana Perino.

In addition, Erika will stop by Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (December 10), she will join Fox News’ Outnumbered for the full hour between 12 and 1 pm ET. She will then finish her week of appearances on Thursday (December 11), when she is scheduled to drop by Fox News Radio’s Will Cain Country.

Fox News isn’t the only news network jumping on the Erika book tour, though. As reported on Thursday (December 4), CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss will moderate a CBS News town hall with Erika in New York City next Wednesday.

The town hall discussion, which will cover “faith, grief, perseverance and the memory of [Erika’s] husband, Charlie Kirk,” will be filmed and aired on CBS News on Saturday, December 13.