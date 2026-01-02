Fox News Pundit Leslie Marshall’s Heartbreak as She Reveals She’s Had 11 Miscarriages

What To Know Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall revealed on-air that she has experienced 11 miscarriages, highlighting her personal struggles with infertility.

Fox News’ liberal contributor Leslie Marshall was comforted by her co-hosts on Thursday’s (January 1) episode of Outnumbered after she opened up on-air about going through 11 miscarriages.

As reported by Mediaite, the panel was discussing the legacy of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot while holding a talk on the campus of the University of Utah back in September. During the discussion, Fox News contributor and author Joe Concha praised Kirk for encouraging young people to get married and have children.

Host Tomi Lahren then asked Marshall, “Is there anything that the left can learn from someone like Charlie Kirk? Or is there anything that your side of the aisle can glean from what he represented, or what he meant, especially to young people?”

Marshall began by saying how “it’s great that young people” across all political spectrums are talking about politics and getting involved in their communities. However, she then turned her attention to Concha’s comments, saying, “Joe, I do wanna say something though.”

“I understand marriage and family is important to a lot of people, but I know people that would love to get married just haven’t met the right person or the guy hasn’t asked yet,” Marshall said, per Mediaite, before sharing a very personal story.

She continued, “I suffered 11 miscarriages, and I have two children, one after adoption, one after 13 IVF cycles, and I have a son who died. So I just say that because I know that when people say, you know, get married and have children, it’s not as easy for everybody.”

“There are a lot of women that struggle with infertility,” the 53 year old journalist added. “And just because a woman doesn’t have a child, left or right, it doesn’t mean that they don’t want a child; maybe they actually can’t have.”

Marshall received apologies and comfort from other members of the panel, including Concha, who said, “I am so sorry,” before clarifying that Kirk meant “the pursuit” of a family.

Lisa Boothe added, “So I hear what you’re saying, Leslie, and I’m so sorry that you went through that. I know that’s… I’ve had friends who have gone through miscarriages… it’s heartbreaking. So I’m so sorry you went through that.”

