Fox News Host Makes Vulgar ‘Joke’ About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg blasted President Donald Trump‘s proposed $5,000 baby bonus idea on Wednesday’s (April 23) edition of The View, and Fox News anchor Julie Banderas responded with a vulgar insult.

On Wednesday’s Outnumbered, Banderas showed a clip of The View segment where the panel discussed Trump’s proposed plan to encourage people to have more children, which includes offering $5,000 payments to new mothers.

Goldberg mocked Trump’s idea, saying, “I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” later adding, “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do!”

“Isn’t she lovely?” Banderas sarcastically said after watching the clip. “Such a shame she’s not a mother. I feel like she would have been the best role model. Thank God she did not do IVF because I don’t think she’d find somebody to actually physically impregnate her is what I’m trying to get at there.”

To be clear, Goldberg does have a child, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin, whom she gave birth to on May 9, 1973, during her marriage to her first husband, Alvin Martin. Goldberg and Alvin divorced in 1979.

Despite her insult, Banderas did appear to agree with Goldberg on one point, saying, “Raising children is really expensive. I’ll take that $5000, but that’ll get me through like two weeks,” before blaming “the inflation problem” on former President Joe Biden.

She later backtracked her insult, stating, “And obviously, I’m kidding about Whoopi Goldberg. I think it would be great if she had a child. I would just hope maybe she would raise her children a little better. She has one kid, but I don’t know. We don’t know much about that one person.”

However, we do know a lot about Goldberg’s daughter, Alex, who is an actress and film producer. She most recently served as an associated producer on the 2018 short film Sensitive Men. In addition, she appeared as a guest co-host on The View three times between 2015 and 2018.

Alex, who is married to Bernard Dean, has three children and a grandchild, meaning not only is Goldberg a mother, but she’s also a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

