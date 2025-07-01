Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sean Gilmartin

Outnumbered co-host Kayleigh McEnany is celebrating the birth of her third child, a daughter named Avery Grace, with her husband, former New York Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin.

McEnany’s fellow Fox News co-hosts announced the news on Monday’s (June 30) edition of Outnumbered, with Emily Compagno telling viewers, “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of the Outnumbered family” as photos of the newborn appeared on screen.

The pictures featured Avery dressed in an all-pink outfit with a matching headband, one showing her cradled in her parents’ arms, and another capturing the moment she let out a big yawn while Gilmartin held her aloft.

McEnany, who served as White House press secretary from April 2020 to January 2021, also shared the Outnumbered clip on her Instagram page. “@gilmartin_sean36 and I are so in love with our new baby girl, Avery Grace!” she captioned the post. “Blake and Nash love their baby sister, and we are enjoying this beautiful time in life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KayleighMcEnany (@kayleighmcenany)

She then shared a Bible quote from Psalm 139: 13-14, writing, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

McEnany also gave a shoutout to her Fox News friends, adding, “Thank you @outnumberedfnc @realemilycompagno @harrisfaulkner & @foxnews for the beautiful announcement!”

Compagno closed out the segment by saying, “Kayleigh, we are praying for you, God bless you, we are covering Avery Grace in prayer, and we just love you so much. We can’t wait for you to come back, but not any time soon! Enjoy motherhood with a sweet third baby. Love you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KayleighMcEnany (@kayleighmcenany)

McEnany previously announced her third pregnancy live on Outnumbered back in March. “Last but not least, I’ve been teasing a big announcement,” she told viewers, adding, “Sean and I are expecting our third child, which we’re so excited about.”

While she was wearing a pink blazer at the time, McEnany explained her outfit choice was “not an indication of the gender,” revealing she would hold the gender reveal on Outnumbered. She and Gilmartin later revealed they were having a daughter on air on May 28.

“The baby is due in June, so I hope you will join me on this journey. I will be live talking about this on social media [and] on the show,” she added.