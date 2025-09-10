Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot: Conservative Activist Was 31

Charlie Kirk, the right-wing political commentator and cofounder of the activist organization Turning Point USA, died at the age of 31 after being shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

Kirk was hosting the event as part of his “American Comeback Tour” series of speaking to college students when a shot rang out, and he could be seen falling with an apparent wound on his neck. A person on site was initially detained but was determined not to be the shooter and was released, per The New York Times.

Donald Trump issued a statement of remembrance on his social media site while announcing Kirk’s death, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

In response to the news of his shooting, Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “Political violence must be called out… We need everyone who has a platform to say this loudly and clearly: We can settle disagreements and disputes in a civil manner.”

Other American leaders from both political parties spoke out after the shooting to condemn the act of political violence and offer prayers for Kirk and his family.

I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025

Horrific to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot today in Utah. Political violence must be always and totally rejected. Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 10, 2025

The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025

Praying for my friend Charlie Kirk. God be with this good young man🙏🏻 https://t.co/cUN8CsHOi9 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 10, 2025

Kirk, a native of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was known for touring college campuses across the United States to share his conservative messaging through the TPUSA organization, which he cofounded in 2012 with Bill Montgomery, a member of the Tea Party. He was also the host of the conservative talk show The Charlie Kirk Show.

Prior to engaging in his political activism, Kirk attended (but did not graduate from) Harper College.

He is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, whom he married in 2021, and two children.