Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Dish on Their Family’s 2025 Christmas Plans

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incorporating a thing or two from their relaxed Thanksgiving in London into their 2025 Christmas celebration.

Earlier this month, Ripa gushed on Live With Kelly and Mark about the duo having Thanksgiving dinner at a hotel with their daughter, Lola, 24, across the pond, as they did not have to cook or clean up. In an interview with People published on Tuesday, December 9, Ripa said her “goal” for this year’s Christmas festivities is to “cater as much as possible.”

“My new outlook on life is to do the least amount of work possible when I’m not working,” she explained. “We’ll be cooking and hosting, but not too much.”

The spouses enjoyed their Thanksgiving abroad so much that Consuelos even suggested they have a “London Christmas” at some point. Ripa replied, “Eventually. We still have responsibilities at home.”

Another change to their 2025 Christmas plans is attending an earlier church service rather than a midnight mass. “We used to go to midnight mass, but we find that that’s difficult for us to stay awake for now,” Ripa told the outlet. “So we go to an earlier mass. and it’s like a Christmas carol mass with a lot of songs, lots of singing. It’s really nice.”

Despite the tweaks to their holiday celebration, there’s one tradition Ripa won’t give up just yet. “I still stuff stockings the night before,” she shared. “[Mark] stands over me saying, ‘When are you going to be done with that? You know nobody appreciates this anymore.’ But the next morning, everybody appreciates having a stocking stuffed with stuff.”

Another tradition that’s sticking around is Live‘s annual Christmas sweater episode. “They are next level; I mean, the audience is wild,” Ripa said of the upcoming show. “Many make their own holiday sweaters. Some start, like, last year making their sweaters for this year. It’s a big thing.”

The annual themed episode was an idea Consuelos has warmed up to since taking over for Ryan Seacrest on Live in 2023. “It used to be my least favorite show, because I just didn’t like the material of the sweaters, but I’m actually quite fond of it now,” he shared, noting that it’s now his “favorite show we do.”

Per the outlet, Ripa and Consuelos will sport four sweater looks during the episode, which will feature guests such as Santa Claus and the Radio City Rockettes.

The pair have spilled more details of their holiday plans on Live this month, including agreeing not to buy each other presents.

In a video interview with People posted on Sunday, December 7, Ripa and Consuelos revealed why they cut their three kids — including sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22 — out of their 2025 Christmas card. “We’re tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year,” Consuelos explained.

Instead, they opted to use a photo of themselves with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders taken during their appearance on Live‘s Halloween episode in October. “Mark is in the middle and we’re all in our special outfits,” Ripa teased. “And Mark just has a look on his face that is like he’s so excited and happy. He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him in a Christmas card.”

