Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Cut Their Kids Out of Family Holiday Tradition

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos decided to exclude their children from their 2025 Christmas card, using a photo of themselves with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders instead.

Their children expressed disappointment at being left out, but Ripa and Consuelos noted this isn’t the first time they’ve used a non-family photo for their holiday card.

The couple also agreed to skip exchanging holiday gifts this year to reduce stress, with Ripa joking about the relief of having “real freedom” from gift shopping.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are continuing to change up their 2025 holiday celebrations.

In a Sunday, December 7, Instagram video, the Live With Kelly and Mark hosts revealed that they made a change to their annual Christmas card. “Oh, this year’s gonna be great,” Consuelos teased, to which Ripa added, “It’s a good one.”

Consuelos noted that he and Ripa are “tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year.” As a result, Ripa said that they “cut them out” of this year’s Christmas card. (The couple share kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.)

“And also, they complained. Right? They complained that they’re not in the Christmas card this year,” Ripa continued. “They feel very slighted and [said], ‘How could you?’ And I said, ‘I’m tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture.”

In place of a family photo, Ripa said that her and Consuelos’ card features a photo of them with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. “Mark is in the middle and we’re all in our special outfits,” she told the outlet. “And Mark just has a look on his face that is like he’s so excited and happy. He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him in a Christmas card.”

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were featured on Live‘s Halloween episode in October. Ripa and Consuelos both dressed in tracksuits themed to the NFL cheerleading squad.

According to Consuelos, this isn’t the first time he and Ripa left their kids out of the Christmas card. “The other year that we did this is our kids were also being not very cooperative, and we used a photo of me with my family on Riverdale. My TV family,” he said. The card featured a snap of him with Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols taken on the set of The CW series.

“That was another good Christmas card,” Ripa said at the end of the clip. “And so, it’s a great one.”

Before revealing their Christmas card switch-up, Ripa and Consuelos made a surprising holiday agreement on Live. “The season is here, and I am way behind,” Ripa said on the ABC talk show’s Thursday, December 4, episode. “We’ve already talked about it. I am usually done by now. I have not begun.”

Consuelos eased Ripa’s stress by telling her she does not need to buy him a present this year. “No gifts. One less worry,” he said. “Take it off, it’s OK. Take this year off.”

Ripa was appreciative of the offer. “That’s actually two less gifts, ’cause I don’t have to get your gift, and I don’t have to get the gift that you give me,” she joked. “So, it’s like real freedom.”

On the following day’s episode, Ripa said she figured out why she and Consuelos always get sick during the holiday season. “It’s because our bodies know we can’t get sick, because we have to be here,” she explained on Friday, December 5. “I’m not kidding, as soon as it’s the holidays, like, Day 1, that’s when I come down with something.”

She added, “I just think my body knows, like, ‘You don’t have to be anywhere, so you will now get that virus that everybody else had. It’s now your time.'”

