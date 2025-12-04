‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Make a Surprising Holiday Agreement

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed not to exchange gifts with each other this holiday season.

The couple recently enjoyed Thanksgiving in London with their eldest children, Michael and Lola, praising the experience as their best Thanksgiving ever.

Lola, who now lives in London, showed her parents around the city’s festive holiday markets and decorations during their visit.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are changing one aspect of their holiday celebrations this year.

“Guys, it is upon us. The season is here, and I am way behind,” Ripa admitted at the top of Live With Kelly and Mark‘s Thursday, December 4 episode. “We’ve already talked about it. I am usually done by now. I have not begun.”

Consuelos went on to offer a solution to his wife’s holiday shopping stress. “Well, I’ll take one gift off your Christmas list — mine,” he said. “No gifts. One less worry. Take it off, it’s OK. Take this year off.”

Looking for clarification, Ripa asked, “This year, we’ll give each other the gift of freedom of not buying each other something?” Consuelos replied, “Yes. Does that sound good?”

Ripa loved her husband’s no gifts suggestion. “That’s actually two less gifts, ‘cause I don’t have to get your gift, and I don’t have to get the gift that you give me,” she quipped. “So, it’s like real freedom.”

Consuelos emphasized that he does not need Ripa to get him a gift, telling her not to “sneak anything in there.” Ripa confirmed that he will receive “nothing” from her this year, adding, “You’re gonna have an empty. Very empty.”

The couple didn’t confirm other holiday plans, including where they will be celebrating Christmas this year. Last month, the pair traveled across the pond to spend Thanksgiving with their eldest son, Michael, 28, and daughter, Lola, 24, in London. (Ripa and Consuelos also share son Joaquin, 22.)

“I’m gonna brag. We had the best Thanksgiving ever. We got out of town. We went to London to visit our daughter, and we went to a hotel for Thanksgiving,” Ripa gushed on the Monday, December 1, episode of Live. “And guess what? It was the greatest Thanksgiving of our lives. You know what? The dinner just arrived, and then when it was done, it was cleared away.”

Ripa said she began clearing plates, but Lola pointed out that the hotel’s staff would do it for them. Noting that Joaquin was unable to join the trip because of “work,” Ripa showed a photo of Michael and Lola from the dinner, in which Michael was pictured holding a glass of white wine.

“You could literally hand him a glass of sparkling cider or a glass of grape juice and he would still get drunk,” Ripa joked.

Lola has lived in London since graduating from New York University in 2023. “Lola took us to her local outdoor market,” Ripa said on Monday. “They really know how to decorate for the holidays.”

Ripa went on to show photos she had taken of the streets of London, decorated with twinkling Christmas lights. “I got so excited I forced Mark into taking a picture of me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Take a picture with this angel behind me!’”

