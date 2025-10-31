Halloween 2025: See ‘Today’ Show & More TV Stars’ Amazing Costumes (PHOTOS)

While kids look forward to trick-or-treating, TV fans look forward to seeing what their favorite hosts wear on-air for Halloween.

Several of TV’s biggest morning and daytime show hosts pulled out all the stops during their Halloween episodes on Friday, October 31. Continuing with their tradition of group costumes, the cast of Today took a “Road Trip” across the country, dressing as some of the biggest celebrities and characters from different states.

Dylan Dreyer traded in her blonde locks for a short brunette look to portray Frankie Valli, while Carson Daly and Al Roker channeled characters from the Rocky film franchise. Mario López made a special cameo for Laura Jarrett‘s Saved By the Bell costume, while Sheinelle Jones put on a performance to Beyoncé‘s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

Ahead of Friday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, it was revealed that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would sport costumes inspired by this year’s biggest trending topics, from shows such as Love Island and Severance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement, Labubus, and more.

For the second year in a row, the hosts of The View will not sport Halloween costumes on-air. “This is going to be hard for people to hear, but no costumes for the hosts this year on Halloween. Just prepare. I’m breaking the seal right now,” executive producer Brian Teta revealed on the show’s official podcast on Monday, October 27. “We are gonna have fun stuff for Halloween, like we did last year. We’ll have ‘Hot Topics,’ we’ll have kids’ costumes, which everyone loves… And we have a little surprise at the top

See photos of morning and daytime TV Halloween 2025 costumes in the gallery below, and keep refreshing throughout the day to catch the latest looks.

