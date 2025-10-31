Halloween 2025: See ‘Today’ Show & More TV Stars’ Amazing Costumes (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Sheinelle Jones, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Willie Geist, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

While kids look forward to trick-or-treating, TV fans look forward to seeing what their favorite hosts wear on-air for Halloween.

Several of TV’s biggest morning and daytime show hosts pulled out all the stops during their Halloween episodes on Friday, October 31. Continuing with their tradition of group costumes, the cast of Today took a “Road Trip” across the country, dressing as some of the biggest celebrities and characters from different states.

Dylan Dreyer traded in her blonde locks for a short brunette look to portray Frankie Valli, while Carson Daly and Al Roker channeled characters from the Rocky film franchise. Mario López made a special cameo for Laura Jarrett‘s Saved By the Bell costume, while Sheinelle Jones put on a performance to Beyoncé‘s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

Ahead of Friday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, it was revealed that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would sport costumes inspired by this year’s biggest trending topics, from shows such as Love Island and Severance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement, Labubus, and more.

For the second year in a row, the hosts of The View will not sport Halloween costumes on-air. “This is going to be hard for people to hear, but no costumes for the hosts this year on Halloween. Just prepare. I’m breaking the seal right now,” executive producer Brian Teta revealed on the show’s official podcast on Monday, October 27. “We are gonna have fun stuff for Halloween, like we did last year. We’ll have ‘Hot Topics,’ we’ll have kids’ costumes, which everyone loves… And we have a little surprise at the top

See photos of morning and daytime TV Halloween 2025 costumes in the gallery below, and keep refreshing throughout the day to catch the latest looks.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check local listings

Tamron Hall, Weekdays, Syndication (Check Local Listings)

Kwamé and Tamron Hall on the October 31, 2025, episode of 'Tamron Hall.'
Courtesy of 'Tamron Hall'

Kwamé as himself & Tamron Hall as Kwamé

Tamron Hall on the October 31, 2025, episode of 'Tamron Hall.'
Courtesy of 'Tamron Hall'

Tamron Hall as Lenny Lovebird of 'Love Potion Connection'

Tamron Hall on the October 31, 2025, episode of 'Tamron Hall.'
Courtesy of 'Tamron Hall'

Tamron Hall as Reggie Romance of 'The Spooky Dating Game'

Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Matt Rogers on the October 31, 2025, episode of 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
NBC

Jenna Bush Hager as Anna Wintour, Savannah Guthrie as Miranda Priestly, & Matt Rogers as Nigel from 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Michael Gelman, Déjà Vu, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Michael Gelman, Déjà Vu, Kelly Ripa, & Mark Consuelos in Christmas attire

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos as Sue Storm & Reed Richards From 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Déjà Vu, Marie Haycox, Jerry O'Connell, and Kelly Ripa on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Déjà Vu, Marie Haycox, Jerry O'Connell, & Kelly Ripa as Professional Mahjong Players

Leslie Odom Jr., Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Kelly Ripa as Elizabeth Schuyler, & Mark Consuelos as Alexander Hamilton from 'Hamilton'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa as 'Love Island' Contestants

Michael Gelman, Anthony Gargiula, Kelly Ripa, Mark, Consuelos, Jonathan,Tilkin, and Déjà Vu on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Michael Gelman & Mark Consuelos as Benson Boone, Kely Ripa as Chappell Roan, & Déjà Vu as Beyoncé

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa as Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Michael Gelman, Mark Consuelos, and Kelly Ripa on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Michael Gelman as Jason Kelce, Mark Consuelos as Travis Kelce, & Kelly Ripa as Taylor Swift

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos as Helly R. & Mark from 'Severance'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the October 31, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
ABC

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos as Labubus

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Savannah Guthrie as Miranda Priestly from 'The Devil Wears Prada' & Jenna Bush Hager as Anna Wintour

Al Roker and Carson Daly on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Al Roker & Carson Daly as Clubber Lang & Rocky Balboa from 'Rocky III'

Craig Melvin on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Craig Melvin as Prince

Dylan Dreyer on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Dylan Dreyer as Frankie Valli

Willie Geist on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Willie Geist as Wayne Newton

Laura Jarrett and Mario Lopez on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Laura Jarrett & Mario López as Lisa Turtle & A.C. Slater from 'Saved by the Bell'

Peter Alexander on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
NBC

Peter Alexander as Jimmy Buffett

