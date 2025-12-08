What To Know Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan’s teams performed in The Voice Season 28 Playoffs during the December 8 episode.

Each coach selected one of their four singers to move on to the Finals.

The winner of the first-ever Mic Drop was also revealed, confirming which artist will perform at the Rose Parade.

The Voice Playoffs continued during the Monday, December 8, episode. After Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé‘s teams performed last week, it was time for Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg‘s artists to take the spotlight.

Each coach’s four remaining artists hit the stage. At the end of the night, Horan and Snoop could only choose one singer from their team to move on to the Finals. Of the remaining six, one will be voted through by America, joining McEntire and Bublé’s two finalists and the one other contestant voted through from last week’s performances.

Scroll down for a recap of the night and to find out who Horan and Snoop picked. Plus, who won the first-ever Mic Drop?

Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop)

Yoshihanaa performed “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls.

“You are just amazing,” Horan promised. “The way you strut down there with that [coat] … you wear it so well. Incredible performance, yet again.” Bublé agreed, adding, “When it came down to showing the world yourself and you deserve to be here, you were clutch city.”

Yoshihanaa’s coach couldn’t have been prouder. “I am so honored to have you on my team, to be able to coach you,” Snoop said. “You need to be able to make your own record. You’re too good.”

Kirbi (Team Niall)

Horan’s artist Kirbi performed “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi for the Playoffs.

“Kirbi, that was so beautiful,” McEntire gushed. “Everything about your voice is so pure. It’s spiritual. It really comes and grabs you by the heart. I just loved your performance.”

Coach Horan has nothing but praise. “I’m just so proud of you,” he said. “You don’t know how good you are. I said it to you the other day in rehearsals, please believe it now. It’s a special gift you’ve got. You’ve taken it to another level.”

Mindy Miller

Snoop Dogg blocked McEntire from getting Mindy Miller in the Blind Auditions, and he still thinks it’s the “best Block” in the history of the show. For the Playoffs, she sang, “Not Ready to Make Nice” by The Chicks.

“Once again, you knocked it out of the ballpark,” McEntrie assured Mindy. “I loved your vocal. It’s music to my ears, literally. I think you deserve to go to the top. I really am a big fan.”

Meanwhile, Snoop added, “I am a proud coach. It just looks like you’re just playing to win and I’m just excited to have you on my team. Thank you for always being your best whenever you hit that stage.”

Aiden Ross (Team Niall)

For the Playoffs, Aiden Ross took on a “big song” in Damien Rice’s “The Blower’s Daughter.”

“You’re doing something a little different,” Snoop noted. “Your performance proved to me, tonight, that there’s no decision to me but to put him into the finals.”

Bublé praised Aiden for showing “restraint” at the right moments. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. The Finals for you, man, that’s what it should be,” he said.

Horan called Aiden a “special, special” talent, and admitted his decision will be “tough.”

Ava Nat (Team Niall)

Ava Nat performed “Ceilings” by Lizzy McApline. Horan noted that the song was “difficult” for Ava because it’s a “lot of chest voice,” but said he had faith in her.

“Lord have mercy. You sound amazing,” Snoop confirmed. “You’re Final worthy. I was thoroughly impressed.” McEntire agreed, calling it a “wonderful” performance and adding, “You looked calm, you got into it, and then you just were soaring at the end of the song.”

Meanwhile, Horan couldn’t have been happier. “Your ability to tell a story is beyond belief. You can’t help but lean in and listen to every word that comes out of your mouth. I’m so proud of you.”

Toni Lorene (Team Snoop)

Toni Lorene performed “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan in the Playoffs.

Bublé weighed in first, telling Toni, “That was amazing. Snoop, what a choice in song, too. You guys together?!”

Horan warned Snoop he was “in trouble” because he was going to have such a tough decision to make. The rapper said, “I got tears of joy. That’s what The Voice is about: being able to bring people like you to the forefront.”

DEK of Hearts (Team Niall)

Horan’s final act of the night was his trio, DEK of Hearts, who showed off their harmonies by singing “Helplessly Hoping” David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills

“I absolutely love y’alls harmony,” McEntire noted. “I’m gonna cut this short because I think y’all oughta win this whole sucker.” Snoop agreed and told the group, “I would love to see you guys in the Finals because there’s nobody like you three.”

Horan could not stop smiling after the performance. “This is one of my favorite songs of all time. It’s amazing how great your harmony is, and it’s consistent every single time,” he said. “You guys are amazing.”

Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop)

The final performer of the night was Ralph Edwards. He showed a new side of himself by performing “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway.

“Wreck It Ralph, back at it again. I can’t even speak after that!” Horan gushed.

“Ralph, you touched me, man,” Snoop concluded. “You brought back some memories of special people in my life, not here anymore. It’s a pleasure having you on my team, man. It’s a pleasure being able to work with you, being able to call you my brother. Thank you, man.”

Who made The Voice Season 28 finale?

At the end of the night, Horan and Snoop had tough decisions to make. “The moments that you made, you made the most of them,” Snoop assured his team. “I’m honored to have you in my life. This is just the beginning. Thank you for allowing me to be your guys’ coach.”

He said he was basing his decision on “perseverance, showmanship, and just the spirit of music,” and chose Ralph Edwards as his finalist.

Horan told his semifinalists, “Since I’ve been on this how, this is the best team across the board I’ve had without a shadow of a doubt. I’ve loved working with all of you.” Ultimately, he based his decision on “a catalogue of performances and what I know is coming down the road.” He picked Aiden Ross as his finalist

Ralph Edwards and Aiden Ross now join Bublé’s pick, Jazz McKenzie, and McEntire’s choice, Aubrey Nicole. The remaining two finalists will be revealed during the live finale on Monday, December 15.

Who won The Voice Mic Drop?

During the Knockout Rounds this season, each coach got to select one artist as their Mic Drop winner. America then voted for its favorite, with the winner earning a performance slot in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The Mic Drop picks were: Aaron Nichols (Team Reba), DEK of Hearts (Team Niall), Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop), and Max Chambers (Team Bublé). The singer who received the most votes from America to win the Mic Drop was: DEK of Hearts.

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Monday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, NBC