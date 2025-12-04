‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Announces Show Is ‘Done’ After 27 Seasons

What To Know Danielle Colby announced on Instagram that American Pickers is “done” after 27 seasons, though the History Channel has not officially confirmed the show’s cancellation.

Colby, who has been with the show since its inception, plans to focus on running the Ecdysiast Arts Museum in Davenport, Iowa, following the end of the series.

The History Channel stated that while no new episodes are currently in production, the show will continue airing premieres into 2026.

American Pickers star Danielle Colby dropped some bombshell news in an Instagram video on Wednesday (December 3), revealing the long-running History Channel reality series is “done” after 27 seasons.

Colby, who prefers they/them pronouns, has been part of the hit antiques hunting show since the beginning. In fact, they began working with Mike Wolfe at his antique shop, Antique Archaeology, before the pair’s treasure-collecting adventures were even turned into a hit TV show.

In an Instagram video message shared on their 50th birthday, Colby shared a life update with fans, noting that “big transitions” are in the works. After talking about how they spent their birthday with their husband, Jeremy Scheuch, Colby dropped the shocking news about American Pickers.

“I just found out that American Pickers is done,” they said when talking about recent life changes and future plans, per Parade.

Colby, who also performs as a burlesque dancer, noted how in June they opened the Ecdysiast Arts Museum in Davenport, Iowa, an establishment celebrating the history of burlesque, featuring exhibits from Colby’s personal collection, live performances, and stories of burlesque.

“I am at this epic crossroads where I’ve laid out what I want to do, so I already have that plan in motion,” Colby continued, explaining how their attention will shift to the museum. “But now is the time where I like have to fully dig in and commit to this plan that I have laid out. And without the financial support of American Pickers, it’s going to be a wild one.”

Colby noted how they will have to “mentally shift and figure out how to do this completely DIY,” but promised to take fans along for the ride.

“You can come with me on this process as a former reality TV star just trying to find her f****** way in the world. Because what do I do now?” they said. “I’ve got the plan. We’re moving forward. But how do I make money with a museum, that’s the question… Wish me luck!”

The cancelation news comes after the History Channel announced a new show headlined by Colby’s co-star, Wolfe. History’s Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe is set to debut in February 2026.

Despite Colby’s claims, the History Channel has yet to confirm the fate of American Pickers. A network representative told Parade, “American Pickers is still airing premieres into 2026. We are next premiering Mike Wolfe’s new series—History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe—beginning February 22.”

In addition, a History Channel rep noted, “We aren’t producing new episodes right now… but we could go back into production early next year.”

American Pickers debuted in 2010, starring Wolfe, Colby, and the late Frank Fritz, who died in September 2024 at age 60.