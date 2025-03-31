‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Return to Social Media With Racy Photos

American Pickers star Danielle Colby has returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus and has gone all-in on her burlesque alter ego, Dannie Diesel, by sharing a series of racy photos.

Colby reactivated her Instagram account on Saturday (March 29), now under the name “dannie_diesel_ecdysiast.” According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, an “ecdysiast” is a “striptease performer.” Her bio, which lists her name as “Dannie Diesel,” reads “Ecdysiast… Old, wicked and dangerous. Spicy links in my bio…”

Those “spicy links” include a Patreon page and an OnlyFans account, but fans were also given a tease of that racy content on Instagram. On Saturday, Colby shared a partially nude photo sprawled on a bed. In the caption, she wrote, “She’s back folks….. or something like that.💕 you know where to find me. 🌶️ Links in my link tree in my bio.”

The 49-year-old reality star followed this up with several more photos, showing off her risque burlesque look, as well as promotion for her new Ecdysiast Arts Museum, based in Davenport, Iowa.

“We have spent the last two weeks feverishly working at curating the space to receive all of you beautiful patrons,” Colby wrote in one post. “We open in June. We will be giving group tours, hosting workshops and performing for you in our incredible theatre space.”

The reality TV personality is a long-time friend of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and works at the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology featured on the show. However, she is also an experienced burlesque performer.

In December, Colby had to cancel several burlesque shows due to “very serious health issues” in her family. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I’m heartbroken to tell you that I will not be joining Dr. lucky‘s Blue review in Las Cruces, New Mexico, December 20 and 21st.”

She added that she won’t be traveling for performances “for the foreseeable future” and will only be on the road for American Pickers. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some very serious health issues happening within my family,” Colby continued. “I really don’t want to get too much in detail because it’s not my health I’m speaking of.”

Colby also hinted at her social media pages disappearing following Donald Trump‘s inauguration in January. Soon after, her Instagram and OnlyFans accounts were deactivated. Both are now back.

Fans are happy to see the reality star back on Instagram, with many jumping into the comments to share their excitement.

“Welcome back friend!❤️ So excited to see the museum!” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Welcome Back Queen.”

“Huzzah! As glorious as the rebirth of spring!” quipped one user.

“I can hardly wait for this new journey with you!!” said another.

“Amazing!! ❤️🔥 You look great!” another added.