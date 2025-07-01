‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gets Candid About Relationship With Mike Wolfe

Danielle Colby has been getting candid about their relationship with their longtime friend and American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe ahead of the show’s upcoming Season 27 premiere.

Speaking with Newsweek, Colby, who prefers they/them pronouns, opened up about their friendship with Wolfe. They explained how they knew each other long before American Pickers debuted on the History Channel in 2010 and that a mutual “attraction in terms of friendship” brought them together.

“He is one of my very best friends. I don’t think that’s something that could ever change,” Colby said. “Our families are way too intertwined. I mean, at this point, there’s no divorcing from one another for sure.”

Colby, who also performs as a burlesque dancer, began working at the office of Wolfe’s antique shop, Antique Archaeology, before the pair’s treasure collecting adventures were turned into a hit TV show.

“When Mike and I started, I think that there was just this attraction in terms of friendship, and community work, and celebrating antiques and vintage, and celebrating history, and learning to understand history in different ways we didn’t before,” Colby shared. “I think he and I really bonded on that, and I think it’s something that has really held us together and held our friendship very close.”

Colby is married to photographer Jeremy Scheuch and has two children from a previous relationship: a son, Miles, and a daughter, Memphis. Wolfe, meanwhile, is currently dating model and actress Leticia Cline and shares a daughter, Charlie, with his ex-wife, Jodi Faeth.

As the American Pickers stars get set for the new season, which premieres on Wednesday, July 2, Colby continues to focus on their burlesque career. In June, the reality star opened the Ecdysiast Arts Museum in Davenport, Iowa, an establishment celebrating the history of burlesque, featuring exhibits from Colby’s personal collection, live performances, and stories of burlesque.

On Monday, the Instagram page for the performance group LatinEsque, which is hosting a show at the Ecdysiast Arts Museum on July 5, shared a photo of an almost unrecognizable Colby on stage in full burlesque gear.

“We want to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank this wonderful friend who has given so much to our art form,” read the caption of the post. “We are honored to bring our Latin flavor to Ecdysiast Arts, and it would not be possible without YOU, Dannie! You have built something special and we wish you nothing but the absolute best!”

American Pickers, Season 27, Premieres, Wednesday, July 2, 9 pm et, History Channel