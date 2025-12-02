Jimmy Fallon Draws Gasps With Shocking Quip About Melania Trump Holiday Decorations

What To Know Jimmy Fallon joked about Melania Trump’s 2025 White House Christmas decorations, suggesting they needed to be “spiced up.”

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House’s 2025 Holiday decorations on Monday (December 1), and The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon was a little disappointed.

As the late-night host explained, this year’s White House festive decor includes “51 Christmas trees” and “2,000 strands of lights.” While Fallon admitted “That’s nice,” he added, “I kind of wish they’d spice it up a little bit, you know?”

One of Fallon’s suggestions was to put the animals that President Donald Trump identified in his cognitive test in the Nativity scene. Mimicking Trump, he said, “Baby Jesus with a manger… and then a cow and a dinosaur.”

He then took it up a notch, quipping, “How about a big Advent calendar, but behind each door is a name from the Epstein list?” This quip drew gasps and shocked laughter from the studio audience.

“Just something to spice it up a little!” Fallon continued, adding, “How about they replace the Elf on the Shelf with Marco Rubio?”

Fallon was impressed by one part of Melania’s Christmas decor, specifically the gingerbread White House, built from 120 pounds of gingerbread. “And just like the real White House, Trump demolished half of it in one weekend,” he joked, referencing the President’s ballroom renovations. “The East Wing was delicious!”

As Fallon pointed out, this year’s White House Christmas theme is “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” though he was quick to remind viewers of Melania’s previous thoughts on the festive period.

“Melania’s unofficial theme is…” he said before throwing to a clip of a leaked audio recording from July 2018 between the First Lady and her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in which Melania stated, “Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff?”

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

Melania unveiled the White House Christmas decorations on social media on Monday. “Home Is Where the Heart Is AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS,” she wrote on X alongside a short video of herself walking through the White House and showing off the many Christmas trees and ornaments.

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us,” she continued. “After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.”