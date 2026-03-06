What To Know Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes made their first joint public appearance in a decade during a special birthday surprise for Mendes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gosling led Mendes onto the stage, where a marching band played “Happy Birthday” and students held a celebratory banner, creating a festive atmosphere.

The couple, who met in 2011, married in 2022, and have two daughters, last appeared together publicly at the 2013 premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes just made a rare joint public appearance — marking their first in a decade.

On Thursday, March 5, Gosling was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his film Project Hail Mary. The actor, 45, decided to surprise his wife on her 52nd birthday. And he did so with the help of the live studio audience.

After asking the audience if they would help him sing to Mendes, a crew member went backstage to bring her out. Gosling joked, “Here’s the thing: you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow.”

The audience cheered as Mendes emerged, and Gosling took her by the hand to lead her to the stage. That’s when the Hitch addressed the audience members, thanking the teachers for making a difference. “You’ll cut all this, right?” she asked Jimmy Fallon, to which he responded, “No!”

“This is your birthday!” he declared, before pointing out band directors from New Jersey’s North Bergen High School in the audience. The marching band then came out on the stage to play “Happy Birthday” for Mendes. Additionally, the students held a banner that read, “Happy Birthday, Eva!”

In the comments of an X video of the birthday surprise, viewers shared their reactions to the unexpected joint appearance. One X user wrote, “Haha, Ryan’s surprise game strong! Happy bday Eva!”

Another declared, “Omg, they are so cute. And she is so beautiful.”

Someone else echoed, “They are marvelous .”

Before the late-night birthday surprise, the last time Gosling and Mendes made a joint public appearance was on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines, in 2013. The couple met in 2011 while filming the movie and dated for 10 years before marrying in 2022. They share two daughters, Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016.

