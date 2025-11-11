Trump Proudly Shows Off White House Makeover to Fox News – Viewers React

What To Know Laura Ingraham toured the White House with President Trump, highlighting the gold-themed decor and jokingly asking if it was purchased from Home Depot.

Social media users and critics mocked the Oval Office’s gold appliques for resembling inexpensive mouldings sold at the chain store.

Some criticized Trump for flaunting lavish gold decorations during a cost-of-living crisis, viewing it as out of touch with ordinary Americans.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham recently got to tour the White House and ask President Donald Trump about the inspiration behind his decor. And critics had a field day blasting the “mobster” makeover as “ugly.”

In an “exclusive White House tour” set to air on tonight’s (Tuesday, November 11) episode of The Ingraham Angle, the long-time conservative news anchor will get up close to Trump’s gold-plated Oval Office, which has been fitted with gold appliques, gold-leaf edging, and various gold ornaments.

Ingraham shared a clip of the upcoming tour video on her Facebook page on Monday (November 10), during which Trump shows off his golden decor. “You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” the President says in the clip. “There’s no paint that imitates gold.”

“So these aren’t from Home Depot?” Ingraham quips.

“Nah, this is not Home Depot stuff,” Trump responds.

Ingraham was seemingly referencing claims from earlier this year when social media users pointed out the resemblance between the Oval Office appliques and those on sale for $58 at Home Depot. Inside Edition even aired a segment about the similarities between the White House decor and the mouldings sold at Home Depot.

Critics had a field day on social media, with one X user writing, “Imagine running the free world and still decorating like a broke mobster’s wife in Jersey. $58 Home Depot appliques in the Oval Office, spray-painted gold. Very on brand for Trump: cheap, fake and f***ing ugly.”

“Nothing says fake AF human being than trying to claim everything in the Oval Office is gold when it was purchased at Home Depot,” said another.

“His real gold is the equivalent of his real tan,” joked one user.

Some left playful reviews on the Home Depot website, with one commenter writing under the applique moulding, “My boss is image-obsessed & understands that when it comes to decorating, more is MORE! AND he’s convinced it’s all real gold!”

According to The Daily Beast, a White House official previously told the outlet, “It’s made with the highest quality gold and he’s paying for it himself.”

Others slammed Trump for showing off his gold-coated Oval Office amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“While the country scrapes by on empty promises, Trump’s turning the Oval Office into a gaudy gold-plated shrine to his ego, because nothing says “America First” like Marie Antoinette’s budget for moldings,” wrote one X user.

“So tacky & gaudy…while Americans starve,” said another.

“Imagine looking at this literal golden plated room and thinking ‘that’s what I voted for, that’s my god-emperor, silver spoon, multi-billionaire, born into extreme wealth. That’s the man who cares about the little guy and knows what poor people struggle with,'” added one user.

Another quipped, “Trump makes Liberace seem like an understated minimalist.”