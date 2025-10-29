MSNBC’s Jen Psaki & Lawrence O’Donnell Laugh About Trump’s ‘Cognitive Test’ Boasts

What To Know MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki and Lawrence O’Donnell mocked President Donald Trump’s boasts about passing a “very hard” cognitive test.

Trump claimed that Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not be able to pass the cognitive test he took.

Psaki and O’Donnell joked about the simplicity of the test’s questions, such as naming animals and drawing a clock.

MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki and Lawrence O’Donnell couldn’t contain their amusement on Tuesday night (October 28) as they mocked President Donald Trump‘s boasts about his cognitive test results.

The anchors were referencing comments Trump made to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday (October 27), where he revealed he recently underwent an MRI scan, the results of which he described as “perfect.” He also bragged about taking a “very hard” cognitive test back in April, claiming the likes of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wouldn’t be able to do it.

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person… AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test… have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” Trump said, per Mediaite. “Those are very hard, they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests.”

He continued, “Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump…The first couple of questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25. They couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Despite Trump’s focus on IQ, the test he took, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), is not an IQ test but a screening tool used to detect mild cognitive impairment.

Psaki made fun of Trump at the end of Tuesday’s edition of The Briefing, quipping, “Donald Trump was feeling extra proud of himself yesterday because he passed a really difficult test, one that he bragged had some very hard questions. Questions like, name these animals and draw a clock. Good job, Mr. President!”

The fun-poking continued as Psaki handed over to The Last Word, with O’Donnell saying, “Hey, Jen, I haven’t taken any ‘What Animal Is That’ questions lately. I don’t remember them being too tough whenever I did take them, that’s for sure.”

“Me neither,” Psaki responded while laughing. “We could pass those with flying colors, I’m fairly certain, but we wouldn’t be given them so frequently, I don’t think, either.”

“You’re seeing madness at work every day down there!” O’Donnell added.

“No question about it!” Psaki replied.

You can watch a clip of the segment here.