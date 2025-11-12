Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania Trump’s Christmas Decorations as Holidays Arrive

What To Know Jimmy Fallon mocked Melania Trump’s controversial 2018 Christmas decorations while joking about President Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing.

Trump defended tearing down the historic East Wing, claiming it “looked like hell.”

Melania previously defended her unique Christmas decor, stating that tastes differ and inviting critics to see the decorations in person.

Jimmy Fallon took a swipe at First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday’s (November 11) episode of The Tonight Show as he touched on the latest drama surrounding President Donald Trump‘s White House renovations.

During his opening monologue, Fallon mentioned the cold snap hitting the United States this week. “Winter weather came fast today. One guy was like, ‘I regret tearing off the wall of my house,'” the late-night host said, doing his Trump impression. “‘Took the whole thing off.'”

Fallon was referring to the President’s ballroom project, which involved demolishing the East Wing of the White House last month. The East Wing, which was added to the White House in 1942 and served as office space for the First Lady and her staff, was knocked down to make way for Trump’s new $300 million ballroom.

“It is so cold in Washington, Trump’s new ballroom shriveled up into the White House,” Fallon quipped.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday (November 10), Trump said the East Wing “looked like hell” before he tore it down.

“If you remember Melania’s Christmas decorations, he’s right,” Fallon joked, showing a photo of the crimson red Christmas trees Melania put up in the East Wing back in 2018. “More of a festive hell.”

Melania’s Christmas trees were mocked on social media at the time, with some comparing them to the dresses worn by the subjugated women in The Handmaid’s Tale and the blood that gushes from the walls in the 1980 horror classic The Shining.

During a talk with students at Liberty University in November 2018, the First Lady defended her festive decor. “We are 21st century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic,” she said. “In real life, they look more beautiful, and you’re all very welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”

As for Trump, he told Fox News on Monday that he didn’t “have to” demolish the East Wing to build his new ballroom.

“I could’ve built the ballroom around it,” he stated. “I didn’t want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an okay ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle.”

When asked about a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Melania had “privately raised concerns” about destroying the East Wing, Trump responded, “She loved her little, tiny office, but you know what, she’s very smart. If you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

He added, “But just so you understand, the East Wing sounds good, right? But the East Wing, that building was renovated 20 times… it looked like hell.”