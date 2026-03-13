Kimmel, Colbert, Gutfeld & More Late-Night Ratings Revealed

What To Know CBS’ The Late Show led broadcast late-night shows in total viewers, while ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! topped the key 18-49 demographic.

Fox News’ Gutfeld! continued to dominate cable late night and outperforming its broadcast rivals.

Most late-night programs saw increases in both total and demo viewership.

The late-night television ratings for the first week of March are in, and it was mostly good news across the board, with several shows posting increases in both total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demo.

According to LateNighter, citing Nielsen Live+3 ratings data, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ranked first among broadcast late-night shows in total viewers, averaging 2.43 million for the week of March 1. This was up 1 percent on the week before. It was also up 5 percent in the key demo, averaging 219,000 viewers. The show aired four new episodes and one repeat.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! finished second in total viewers with 2.28 million (up 5 percent on the week prior). However, it held the top spot in the key 18-49 demo with 263,000 viewers (up 17 percent compared to last week). Like Colbert, Kimmel aired four new episodes and a repeat.

NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon trailed its rivals in the 11:35 pm slot but also posted gains in both measured categories. The show averaged 1.35 million total viewers (up 10 percent) and 191,000 demo viewers (up 29 percent) for its four original episodes and one repeat.

Over on cable, Fox News’ Gutfeld! continued to dominate, averaging 3.73 million total viewers (up 10 percent) and 315,000 demo viewers (up 38 percent) across four new episodes in the 10 pm slot.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers also showed gains in the 12:37 am slot, averaging 979,000 total viewers (up 2 percent) and 152,000 demo viewers (up 21 percent) for four new episodes and one repeat.

ABC’s Nightline was also up on the week prior, averaging 977,000 total viewers (up 11 percent) and 124,000 demo viewers (up 27 percent).

Only two shows posted decreases, including Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, which averaged 367,000 total viewers (down 17 percent) and 92,000 demo viewers (down 1 9 percent) across its five original episodes.

The other was Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which averaged 1.03 million total viewers (down 7 percent) and 245,000 demo viewers (down 7 percent) across its four new episodes.