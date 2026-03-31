What To Know Jonathan Knight revealed he’s been working on a new TV pilot for HGTV.

The news comes several months after his series, Farmhouse Fixer, was canceled by the network.

Knight previously expressed interest in creating a gardening-focused series for the network.

HGTV fans may not have to wait too long to see Jonathan Knight return to the network.

Back in June 2025, Knight revealed via Instagram that his series, Farmhouse Fixer, had been canceled after three seasons. “Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” he wrote at the time.

Knight continued, “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.

The series was one of several home renovation shows that were axed by the network last year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Last month, however, Knight dropped news that he’s working on a brand-new HGTV series. “I can’t say much right now, but I will tease it that I did a pilot this past fall for HGTV and we’re working it out,” he revealed on the February 5 episode of the Vegas Revealed podcast.

A fan recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new series on social media. “So much fun being extras for Jonathan’s new HGTV show 💖,” the Instagram account @martini.fam captioned a March 17 post. “He is seriously the nicest guy, fun to see how behind the scenes work!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martini Family (@martini.fam)

The post featured a selfie Knight took with one person, as well as a clip of him talking to someone else in what looked like a home decor store. In the clip, Knight asked the customer if he could “give [them] a kitchen.”

After the customer said yes, Knight stated, “See, most people, they’re just like, ‘Who are you? Why are you following me around this store with cameras?'” The customer stated, “But I know you!” He replied, “That’s a good start. So, there’s trust here. There’s already trust here.”

Neither Knight nor HGTV has publicly announced the show or revealed any details, including the title and a potential premiere date.

Shortly after Farmhouse Fixer‘s cancellation, Knight shared his dreams for his next HGTV show in an interview with Country Living. “I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV,” he shared in July 2025. “They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well. People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Knight added, “Even if it’s just a reality show tagging along with me while I do my daily chores and hopefully teach people things along the way, that would be cool. I love TV shows where it’s not just drama and stupidity, but viewers come away having learned something.”